Irving Seidman, 95 passed away on May 13, 2020. He was born in Hartford to Mary Reiner Seidman and Joseph Seidman. Irving graduated from Hartford Public High School and Hartford State Technical School. He was a proud Army Veteran having served in the Philippines. He married his wife Betty and they lived in Newington for many years. Irv was employed for many years in the printing industry and worked well beyond retirement staying very active. His family and friends were most important to him. He was always willing to help others, had a gift to make people laugh, and was always engaging. Irv was active in his synagogue. Irving is predeceased by his wife Betty and his daughter Janet. He will be greatly missed. Thank you to all the family and friends for their love and support. Special thanks to the staff of Jefferson House and Hartford Health Care for their amazing kindness, compassion, and exceptional care. Please make donations to a charity of your choice.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.