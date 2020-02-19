|
Irwin Spiegelman, 93, of West Hartford, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 with family by his side. He was the beloved husband for 42 years of the late Alberta (Greenstein) Spiegelman and for the past 21 years of Rosalyn (Schneck) Burns Spiegelman. Born in the Bronx, New York, he was the son of Jacob and Yetta (Schechter) Spiegelman. Besides his wife Roz, Irwin is survived by his son Rick Spiegelman and his wife Pat Hartley, two grandchildren, Erin Taylor and her husband Scott and Dana Sayers and her husband Ken, four great grandchildren, Noah, Alex and Natalie Taylor and Elodie Sayers, two step-sons, David Burns and his wife Frumie and their children Jonathan and Daniel and his wife Sarah, Ken Burns and his wife Andrea and their children Emily and Michael and his wife Laura and step-great-grandchildren, Maya, Eli and Anna. He is also survived by his sister Shirley Berger and three nephews and four nieces. TIME CHANGE: A graveside funeral with full military honors will be held on Friday, February 21, at 1:00PM with Rabbi Jeffrey Bennett officiating at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery, 74 Wolcott Road, in East Granby. Following interment, the family will receive friends at the Court of St James Apartment, 144 South Main St in West Hartford. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020