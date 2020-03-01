Home

Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT 06095
(860) 522-4321
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
Hopewell Baptist Church
280 Windsor Ave
Windsor, CT
Isaac N. McCrory

Isaac N. McCrory Obituary
Isaac N. McCrory, 82, son of the late Henry Douglas and Fannie Mae McCrory passed away peacefully February 23, 2020. Preceded in death by daughter Ava McCrory, precious memories are left to his beloved wife Mary McCrory; children, Kenneth, Gina, and Senator Douglas (Foye) McCrory; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister Emma Sue (Reggie) Myers. A Celebration of his Life will take place Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:30AM at Hopewell Baptist Church, 280 Windsor Ave., Windsor, CT; with Visitation from 10 AM – 11:30 AM. To leave a message of comfort for the McCrory family and view the full obituary, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2020
