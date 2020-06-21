Isabella "Beatrice" Christie
1937 - 2020
Isabella 'Beatrice' Christie, 83, of Hartford, Connecticut died peacefully on June 11, 2020. Beatrice was born in Trelawny, Jamaica on February 15, 1937, the daughter of Mary and Amos Codling. She migrated to the United States in 1971 and made Connecticut home for her family. She worked at Hartford Sheraton Hotel as a housekeeping supervisor for 12 years and ended her career at Community Enterprises as a supervisor where she empowered individuals with disabilities to live, learn, work, and thrive in the community. Beatrice loved the Lord and showed His love to everyone she encountered. She wanted a better life for her fellowman and has helped others in countless ways. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren adored her. She had a warm heart, infectious smile, and a contagious laugh. Her family and friends will embed in their hearts her loving memories; warm and genteel spirit; and random acts of kindness. Beatrice was a lover of sports: basketball; baseball; golf; WrestleMania and Jai-Alai. She was the UConn Huskies Men and Women Basketball team's number one fan. She was a famous chef amongst her family and friends. She was well known for her Sunday brunch that featured her very special fried dumplings, and her renowned fried fish. She is the founder of the very popular 4th of July cookout on Westbourne Parkway. She will be deeply missed by her 8 children: Dawn Jameson; Opal McFarlane; Julet Dimple Riley (Donald); Orville McFarlane (Carol); Howell McFarlane; Yulet Ann-Marie McFarlane; Charmaine Primrose Thomas and Peter Christie; 23 grandchildren; 14 greatgrandchildren; 1 sister; 4 brothers; nephew Paul Codling who is like a brother to her children, and a host of nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her 3 stepchildren: Daphne Christie; Daswell Christie and Beverly Christie. Beatrice was predeceased by her parents, husband Dudley Christie, 2 sisters and 6 brothers. The family would like to thank the staff of Immanuel House Assisted Living, Hebrew Healthcare and Masonicare (Hospice) for their love, care and support throughout the months and years! A visitation will take place Thursday June 25, 2020 from 10-11am at Henry L Fuqua Funeral Service 94 Granby St, Bloomfield, CT 06002. Interment will be at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the family please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
