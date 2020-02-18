Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home
37 Gardner Street
East Windsor, CT 06088
(860) 623-4292
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine's Church
Broad Brook, CT
View Map

Isabella H. Kement

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Isabella H. Kement Obituary
Isabella Helen (Viniconis) Kement, 96, of East Windsor, CT passed away February 15, 2020. Isabella was born in Enfield on September 9, 1923. She was number 7 of 8 siblings who have preceded her in death. Isabella married Stanley Kement in 1943. Together they successfully built several businesses: farming tobacco, road construction, hotel, apartments, restaurant and others. They were married 55 years. Isabella loved her flower and vegetable gardens. She was creative, talented and a tremendous cook. She traveled the world and loved life saying it is a gift from God. Isabella is survived by Wendell Lee, a devoted companion of almost 20 years; a daughter, Joan Turbie of Costa Rica; a son and daughter-in-law, Stanley Kement, Jr. "Skip" and Jolanta Kement of East Windsor; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at St. Catherine's Church, Broad Brook. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Cemetery. Visiting hours will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor. Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine's Church, 6 Windsorville Rd., Broad Brook, CT 06016. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -