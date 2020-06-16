Isabelle English

Isabelle Spotswood Cox English died at her home in Noank, CT, on June 11, at the age of 88. She was the wife of the late James Fairfield English, Jr., who predeceased her by nine days. She is survived by her three children: James Fairfield English, III, of Philadelphia, PA; Margaret Stuart English Unsworth of Charlottesville, VA; and William Berkeley English of New Haven, CT; ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Her daughter Alice Bradford English Johansson passed away in 2015. Isabelle grew up in Hartford, CT, one of five children of the late Lewis Berkeley Cox and Margaret Preston Stuart Cox. She and her brothers and sisters – Catherine, Berkeley, John Stuart, and her twin, Margaret – spent their summers in Abingdon, Virginia, the birthplace of their mother. Isabelle attended the Oxford School and Havergal College, then received a BA in Studio Art from Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia. She married Jim English in 1955, and they raised their family in West Hartford, CT. Isabelle gave up driving an automobile in the early 1960s, preferring to handle household errands on foot or bicycle. An active supporter of the anti-war and Civil Rights movements, she led by example, raising her children to be responsible, caring adults, committed to the common good. Her house was always open to family, friends, and neighbors of all ages and walks of life, who turned to her for good cheer, sound advice, and steady love and support through any difficulty. She was an avid gardener and painter, producing memorable still lifes of flowers from her garden arranged in everyday containers such as milk bottles and juice cartons. Under the guidance of Alan Tompkins, then Director of the Hartford Art School, she continued her studies in painting and drawing through the 1970s and 1980s, undertaking occasional portraits of family members (canine as well as human), while developing a distinctive style of landscape with her many renderings of the marshes and estuaries of southeastern Connecticut. While Jim was President of Trinity College in the 1980s, Isabelle was a full partner, contributing to the life of the school through her support for the establishment of a campus day care center, her many collaborations with the Art History department and the Austin Arts Center, and her meticulous work with the landscaping staff to beautify the campus. In recognition of her achievements, the Board of Trustees awarded her an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree in 1988. In their later years, Isabelle and Jim spent increased time at their home in the coastal village of Noank, CT, making it their sole residence in 2009. Known for their kindness and easy hospitality, Isabelle and Jim held countless luncheons and cocktail hours on their sunny deck overlooking Fisher's Island Sound, maintaining existing friendships and developing many new ones. In recent years, they were fortunate to have outstanding care and support from their many friends and neighbors in Noank and the surrounding area. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Contributions may be made to the Noank Historical Society, 17 Sylvan St., Groton, CT 06340; or to Hollins University, Box 9707, Roanoke, VA 24020



