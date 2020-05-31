Isabelle Mary (Carbone) Amendola, 75, of North Haven died peacefully on Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at her home (not COVID-19 related). Isabelle was born on May 12, 1945 in Hartford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Angela (Piro) Carbone. She grew up in Hartford and attended St. Joseph's Cathedral before moving to Newington and graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain. She attended Morse College and after graduating was employed by the Law Firm of Shepard, Murtha and Merritt in Hartford. She worked many years at the Sigma XI Scientific Research Honor Society and finally the Tri-State Teamsters Joint Fund. She is survived by her daughter Angela Amendola, son Paul Amendola, daughter-in-law Damian (Keany) Amendola and granddaughter Ilona Amendola. She is predeceased by her husband, Bartholomew Amendola, Jr. and sister Marguerite Madden. Her loss will be felt deeply by all who knew her. Due to the current pandemic a mass and funeral service will be postponed until restrictions are lifted. For more information please contact The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, and for those that wish, donations can be made to The North Haven Food Bank (203-239-5321 x500) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.