Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1920 - 2019
Isaiah DaCosta, fondly known as "Ike" and also as "Vin", aged 98, of Bloomfield, Connecticut, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born August 3, 1920 at Chalky Hill, St. Ann, Jamaica, West Indies, to the late Samuel and Alice (Harvey) DaCosta. Isaiah DaCosta leaves four children: Rupert W. DaCosta (Rudy) and his spouse, Deborah, of Hartford CT, Crystal Grange of South Carolina, Vivelyn A. Llewellyn of Bloomfield, CT, and Marlene E. DaCosta of Boston, MA; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, most notably, Hyacinth Jennings of Houston, TX and Pam DaCosta of Sunrise, FL. A celebration of Isaiah's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, at the Lodge, 130 Deerfield St., Windsor, CT, with a viewing from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., prior to the funeral service at 9:30 a.m. A burial service will follow at 10:45 a.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. A repast will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the Lodge in Windsor. For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 21, 2019
