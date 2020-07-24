Israel Isaac Gordon, CPA, 75, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Rosalynn Sharon (Greenberg) Gordon, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Frederick and Ruth Lillias (Michelman) Gordon, he was raised in Hartford, lived in Torrington for many years moving to Simsbury in 1984. He was proud to have been named after his grandfather Isaac Michelman. He owned and operated his own CPA practice for many years and was a member of the CT Society of CPAs, American Institute of CPAs and was proud to have taught accounting at CCSU and was a professional mentor at ECSU. Israel was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing the piano, studying Hebrew, and was known for his great parties. Besides his wife Rosalynn, he leaves a daughter Sarah Pahl and her husband Joseph; two sons Frederick Gordon and his wife Kealy and Benjamin Joel Gordon; a granddaughter Audrey; a God-son Samuel Greenberg; and three cousins Amy and Dr Roger Stegman, Barbara Gordon, and Margo Michelman. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother David Saul Gordon, Esq. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 11 AM directly at Beth David Cemetery, 1360 Berlin Tpke, Wethersfield. Donations may be made to either Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre, PA, or the US Holocaust Museum.



