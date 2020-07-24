1/1
Israel Isaac Gordon
Israel Isaac Gordon, CPA, 75, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Rosalynn Sharon (Greenberg) Gordon, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Frederick and Ruth Lillias (Michelman) Gordon, he was raised in Hartford, lived in Torrington for many years moving to Simsbury in 1984. He was proud to have been named after his grandfather Isaac Michelman. He owned and operated his own CPA practice for many years and was a member of the CT Society of CPAs, American Institute of CPAs and was proud to have taught accounting at CCSU and was a professional mentor at ECSU. Israel was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing the piano, studying Hebrew, and was known for his great parties. Besides his wife Rosalynn, he leaves a daughter Sarah Pahl and her husband Joseph; two sons Frederick Gordon and his wife Kealy and Benjamin Joel Gordon; a granddaughter Audrey; a God-son Samuel Greenberg; and three cousins Amy and Dr Roger Stegman, Barbara Gordon, and Margo Michelman. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother David Saul Gordon, Esq. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 11 AM directly at Beth David Cemetery, 1360 Berlin Tpke, Wethersfield. Donations may be made to either Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre, PA, or the US Holocaust Museum.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Beth David Cemetery
July 24, 2020
I am truly saddened to learn of Israel’s passing. We have kept contact over the last few years on Facebook. I always enjoyed his well thought and meaningful comments. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Stuart Roth
Stuart Roth
Friend
July 24, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15).
S Chambers
Acquaintance
