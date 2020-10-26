1/1
Italo Balbo
Italo Balbo, 78, of Hartford, CT passed away at Hartford Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He is the beloved husband of Rosa Cavalieri Balbo. Italo was born April 12, 1942 in the town of Sarego, Province of Vicenza, Veneto, Italy to the late Ferdinado Balbo and Domitilla Giacometti Balbo. He was raised by his beloved Aunt Ida Giacometti after the tragic early death of his parents. He served in the Italian Army. In February 1970, Italo married the love of his life, Rosa and traveled to America. Italo retired from Colts Manufacturing after 22 years of service. An avid sports fan, his favorites were the Yankees and UCONN Women's Basketball. He loved family gatherings, making wine with his best friend Tony and gardening. He nurtured his fruit trees like children. Italo and Rosa were frequent visitors to the South End Senior Center where they enjoyed the company of friends. Relaxing pastimes included old cowboy westerns on TV and getting fired up watching FOX News. Passionate about good food, no one could do it better than his wife Rosa, who catered to him until the end. Italo will always be loved and missed by his surviving family and friends. He has reunited with his parents who left him so long ago. He will be watching over all of us and where life takes us. He made sure to cast his vote in the upcoming election before departing! "Luce mia (my light), Tesoro mio (my treasure), Vita mia (my life), Ti amo (I love you)". Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening, October 28, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave. Newington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Oct. 29, at 10:00 a.m. at Maria Reina de la Paz, (St. Lawrence O'Toole Church), 494 New Britain Ave., Hartford. Please meet the family directly at church. Burial will follow in West Meadow Cemetery in Newington. Pallbearers are Sal Sena, Jr., Tony Sena, Michael Sena, David Sena, Antony Sena, Jr., and Nicholas Sacco. Due to the current health restrictions, social distancing and facial coverings are required. For those who cannot attend services, the mass will be live streamed on the church website. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family please visit: www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Maria Reina de la Paz, (St. Lawrence O'Toole Church),
OCT
29
Burial
West Meadow Cemetery
October 25, 2020
Italo &amp; Rosa Balbo 1970
Family
October 25, 2020
Domitilla &amp; Ferdinado Balbo
Family
October 25, 2020
Mother Domitilla with son Italo
Family
October 25, 2020
Italo Balbo in Italian Army
Family
October 25, 2020
Fun times
Family
October 25, 2020
Rosa &amp; Italo Balbo
Family
October 25, 2020
Wedding day Feb. 1970
Family
October 25, 2020
Wedding day 1970
Friend
October 25, 2020
Happy 50th!
Family
October 25, 2020
Best Friends ~ Italo &amp; Tony
Marcia
Family
October 25, 2020
Famiglia
Family
October 25, 2020
Rosa &amp; Italo 50th Anniversary Feb. 2020
Family
October 26, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
