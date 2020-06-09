Iva Louise (Bracken) Steiner, 94, formerly of Rocky Hill, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 at Portland Care and Rehabilitation Center in Portland, CT. Iva was born in the Putney section of Stratford on June 7, 1925, the only child of Peter and Iva Bracken. Iva grew up in Bridgeport, a child of the Depression, which shaped her throughout her life. She always gave a little something to those in need as others had helped her family during that difficult time. Iva graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport in 1942 and married in 1960. She was a homemaker and great mom to her daughter, Susan. She loved reading, crafts, Elvis Presley, and popular music from the 1940's. She spent years researching her Irish heritage (before the internet). Finally taking a wonderful trip with her daughter in 1991 to Offaly, Ireland to see her dad's family cottage. She lived in Rocky Hill for over 30 years and was a member of the Rocky Hill United Methodist Church. She spent many happy hours with the ladies group making holiday crafts for the annual Christmas Fair. Iva had a kind and gentle nature that will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff of Portland Care for their wonderful dedication and compassionate care of Iva for the past five years. Iva was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Alfred Steiner and a step son, Eric Steiner. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Decina and son-in-law, John, of West Hartford and grandchildren Alexa and Evan.Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be private. Rose Hill Funeral Home, Inc. has care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made in Iva's memory to the Rocky Hill United Methodist Church or the Cora J. Belden Library in Rocky Hill. Please share online expressions of sympathy, memories, or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.