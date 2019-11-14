Home

POWERED BY

Services
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Dominic Church
Flanders Rd
Southington, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivan Cyr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivan Cyr Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ivan Cyr Jr. Obituary
Ivan Cyr, Jr., 79, of Southington, beloved husband of Monique (Dumais) Cyr, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Born and raised in Frenchville, ME, he was one of nine children to the late Ivan Cyr, Sr. and Alma (Paradis) Cyr. He married his high school sweetheart, Monique in 1963, and settled in Southington where they raised their two daughters and was a dedicated parishioner of St. Dominic Church. "June" as he was known to many, was a member of the IUOE Local 478, having worked in the concrete industry for over 30 years for several area companies including White Oak, Valley Concrete and Suzio Concrete from where he retired. A family man through and through, June loved nothing more than taking 10 hour car rides back to his hometown to visit his relatives, and looked forward to being surrounded by everyone at their Sunday gatherings. A proud father and Pépère, he rarely missed being on the sidelines or in the audience at his girls' events and achievements. June was a man of few words, but made up for it with his pranks and sense of humor that brought endless stories and laughter that will forever live on. In addition to his wife, Monique, he leaves his daughters and sons-in-law, Maureen and Jason Cardone and Lisa and Sid Dalke; his adored granddaughters, Callyn and Cheyenne Dalke and Victoria and Elizabeth Cardone; his brothers, Jim, Paul and Fred Cyr and sisters, Rose Scalise, Terry Lacourse, Claire Pelletier, and Bea Ouellette; along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia. As June was "not a fan" of flowers, he may be remembered with contributions to the , 5 Brookside Dr, Wallingford, CT 06492. Funeral services in celebration of June's life will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Dominic Church, Flanders Rd, Southington. He will be laid to rest privately. Family and friends may gather on Friday evening, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -