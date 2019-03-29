Ivan Levi Fournier, Jr., of Manchester and formerly of Andover, passed suddenly at home on March 26, 2019. He was 43 years old. Raised in Andover, CT, Ivan graduated from Windham Technical High School and went on to own his own business before joining Mechanical Insulators Union Local 33. Ivan's priority was always his daughter, Isabella whom he loved with all his heart. In addition, he loved the outdoors and could always be found tending his garden or making his salsa or banana and zucchini bread, using his own home grown fresh ingredients. He also loved to fish and hunt. A good friend to all, Ivan was always willing to give a hand whenever asked. He will be missed and always loved by his daughter, siblings and their families and his parents: Isabella Fournier of East Hartford, Carson and Stephanie Fournier of Enfield, Eric and Lorna Blackman of Marlborough, Rachel Cormier of Andover, Ivan Fournier, Sr. of Amston, Judy Anniti of Vernon and numerous extended family and friends. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful man who is really missed. A memorial service and celebration of Ivan's life will be held on Sunday, March 31st from 12 – 2 pm at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary