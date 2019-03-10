Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy C. Nicholson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ivy C. Nicholson Obituary
Ivy C. Nicholson, 92, of Bloomfield, CT, departed this life on March 5, 2019. Ivy was born on May 7, 1926 in Kingston, Jamaica, West Indies, to the late Charles and Imogene Nicholson.Ivy retired from the Hebrew Home for the Aged. She leaves to cherish her memories, her children, Cleveland, Maurice, Faith and long-time close family friend, John Cadder; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relatives. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Earl.A celebration of her life will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service, 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM to 11:00AM. Interment will take place at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, One Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the family of Ivy C. Nicholson, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now