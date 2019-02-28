LINGENHELD- J. KURT LINGENHELD, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on February 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the loving husband to his wife Sharon for 43 years. Born September 24, 1951 in Naugatuck; son of the late Edward and Rosemary (McDonough) Lingenheld. Kurt graduated from Canton High School in 1970; his senior yearbook photo was him sitting atop the rafters of the school gym with his classic grin. He wrote "rules are made to be broken" and he certainly lived by that his whole life; once getting kicked off the go carts on a family vacation in Myrtle Beach for racing too hard with Max. Kurt was never one to conform to anything and above all else he stayed true to himself whether you liked it or not. Kurt was the definition of genuine. Stubborn until the end, he followed his own agenda in life and although he could be persnickety at times, he truly was one of the most kind and big hearted people to walk this earth. Kurt ran his own business for over 30 years where he not only built awesome hot rods but also friendships and priceless memories. He was an extremely hard working man up until the day he was diagnosed with the horrible disease that robbed him and his family of having him here. He was a wealth of knowledge especially when it came to anything related to cars, engines, or pretty much anything with wheels. You could always count on Kurt for his honesty in business and in life. He was a true one-of-a-kind who will be greatly missed by many.Kurt loved cruising in his hot rods, anything racing, music, and mostly spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Sharon he leaves his children, Jesse Lingenheld and his wife Sarah, Max Lingenheld, and Rose Kubran and her husband, Dustin. As world's greatest Papa, he leaves Benjamin Lingenheld, and Jack and Sky Kubran. He also leaves many siblings, nieces and nephews, and in-laws.We know Kurt is up there with some wonderful friends and family he's lost and all his pups and grandpups are crowded around him begging as they always had. Per Kurt's request there will be no formal services held. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been taken care of by Montano-Shea Funeral Home, New Hartford; you can visit an online guest book at Montano-shea.com. "OH MY LOVE WILL FLY TO YOU EACH NIGHT ON ANGEL'S WINGS. GODSPEED, SWEET DREAMS" Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary