Heritage Funeral Homes & Crematory
3239 Battlefield Parkway
Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742
(706) 866-5400
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Homes & Crematory
3239 Battlefield Parkway
Ft. Oglethorpe, GA 30742
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Orchard Knob Baptist Church
Chattanooga, TN
View Map
Resources
J. Lynn Hanks, resident of Ringgold, Georgia, formerly of Windsor, CT passed away on September 19. 2019 at the age of 70. She was born and raised in Big Stone Gap, VA to Mary Beatrice Shorter and Cato Hadras Shorter. She was the 3rd of 4 children. She graduated from Bland High School in VA and earned her Bachelors in Psychology at the University of Hartford. She worked as an IT professional for Cigna from 1978-2003. She loved camping, dancing, drawing, and spending time with her family. She leaves her daughter Tahjah Brown, her son-in-law Shane Brown and three grandsons, Jayden, Ryan and Brandon Brown; her daughter Taynia Hanks; her son Terin Hanks, her daughter-in-law Chasiree Hanks and granddaughter Savannah Hanks; Her sister Gail Shorter Judson and her two brothers, Carey and Donald Shorter and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her viewing will be held on Friday, October 4th from 4:00-8:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home and Crematory in Fort Oglethorpe, GA. Her funeral service is Saturday October 5th at 1:00pm at Orchard Knob Baptist Church in Chattanooga, TN.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 27, 2019
