J. Morton (Mort) Dunn, beloved widower of Sylvia G. Dunn, of West Hartford, died on November 10, 2020 at age 94, from complications from a stroke. He was born in Hartford the son of John T. Dunn, Jr. and Norma (Mairson) Dunn, and resided in West Hartford his entire life. He attended Kingswood School, and was a graduate of Phillips Academy, Andover, MA, where he played varsity baseball and soccer. In his later years he became the class agent for the Andover Class of 1944. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry in World War II and served in Korea in the army of occupation. He returned to Harvard, where he met the love of his life, Sylvia Guild, whom he married in 1949. They remained married until Sylvia died after 66 years of marriage. At Harvard he was a member of the Speakers Club and the Hasty Pudding Club and played varsity soccer and varsity baseball. One of the highlights of his athletic career was playing against Navy in 1949, a game which Harvard won at Annapolis 6-5 in 17innings. The game is considered the longest in Collegiate Baseball, in which both pitchers pitched the entire 17 innings, and in which the game did not end in a tie. He was a Captain in the 76th Division, Army Reserve. Upon graduation from Harvard, he became associated with his father, John T. Dunn, Jr's. Real Estate and Insurance Agency until he graduated from the University Of Connecticut School Of Law in 1955, and was admitted to the practice of law in 1955. He was a sole practitioner, a member of the Hartford County and State of Connecticut Bar Associations and practiced law for 48 years until he retired in 2003. Among many interesting legal matters with which Mort dealt, was the well publicized Hope Baxter Probate Case which ended with the State of Connecticut becoming involved. An oddity was the fact that the three attorneys representing different interests and the Probate Judge assigned to hear the case, all served together as 2nd Lieutenants in the 76th Infantry Division. Mort enjoyed poetry and took delight in writing verses for various occasions for family and friends. He won several poetry contests. He was a past President and Board member for many years of The World Series Club Of Hartford County. He was a past President of The McAuley Resident's Association. Mort was a 75 year member of the Universalist Church of West Hartford and served in many capacities over the years. In 2007 he was awarded the church's Distinguished Service Award. He coached youth baseball in West Hartford for twenty years, the last ten as coach of the West Hartford American Legion Baseball Team. He was a member for more than 50 years of the Hayes-Velhage American Legion Post 96 of West Hartford. He was a lifetime member of the Harvard-Radcliffe Club of Northern Connecticut, a past member of the University Club of Hartford and a member of the Varsity Club of Harvard. He was a member of the Old Guard of West Hartford and greatly enjoyed the fellowship and activities of this fine organization. Mort was an avid fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers and followed them in spirit when they moved to Los Angeles. Mort had a love of Cape Cod, where he spent many summers at Camp Monomoy, a boy's camp, as a camper and a counselor and in later years at their summer home in Harwich and then Brewster with Sylvia, his wife, of 66 plus years. He is survived by his three children: Dianne C. Dunn, of Louisville, KY; Jeffrey D. Dunn, and his wife, Karen (Denuzze) Dunn of Boston, MA and their two children, Christopher and Robert; Andrew M. Dunn and his wife, Elizabeth (Drew) Dunn of Avon and their two children, John and his wife Marissa (Grassi) and Carolyn. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who cared deeply for his family and friends. A memorial service will be celebrated at The McAuley Retirement Home, 275 Steele Rd., West Hartford at a future date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Mort's memory to the McAuley Resident's Assistance Fund, 275 Steele Rd., West Hartford, CT 06117.
).