Spencer Funeral Home
112 Main Street
East Hampton, CT 06424
860-267-2226
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish at Saint Elizabeth Seton Campus,
280 Brook Street,
Rocky Hill, CT
1936 - 2019
J. Natalyia Kremski Obituary
J. Natalyia Kremski of Berlin and formerly East Hampton, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019, with her daughters by her side. Natalyia was born November 8, 1936, at home, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, to Varja (Godleski) and Joseph Czerwinski. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Francis; sister Carolyn Victoria and husband Raymond Caouette of Greenfield; sister Irene and nephew Charles who are survived by husband and father Charles Barrett of Greenfield. Natalyia was devoted to her loving, beautiful family: daughter Debra (Debby) Mary and husband Paul Mastrianni of Southington; daughter Kimberly (Kim) Rose and husband David Swinkoski of Apollo Beach, Florida; granddaughter Jacqueline Ann (Mastrianni) Michanczyk of Southington. Their support and love have been constant. Natalyia (Cioci) fondly remembers her nieces and nephews: Nancy, David, Michael, Mary (Caouette); Joseph, Leilani, Kelli (Barrett) and their spouses and families. Graduating with honors from Greenfield High School in 1954, Natalyia moved to Connecticut after marriage and was employed at Pratt & Whitney in East Hartford. She left Pratt & Whitney to raise her family, settling in East Hampton for almost 40 years. Natalyia was employed at Wesleyan University for over 20 years. Throughout her career and, as well, upon retirement, Natalyia pursued her lifelong interests in education and volunteer work. She took a wide variety of courses for credit at Middlesex Community College, and was an active member of MILE, Emblem, FISH, and Marlborough Legion. Natalyia also volunteered at her local schools, churches and libraries, as well as The Bushnell and Middlesex Hospital. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday (August 20) at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Josephine Bakhita Parish at Saint Elizabeth Seton Campus, 280 Brook Street, Rocky Hill. To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 17, 2019
