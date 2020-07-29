1/1
J. Ronald Rinaldi
J. Ronald Rinaldi entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020. Ronald was born in Walsall, England to Ignario and Irene (Staples) Rinaldi and came to the United States in 1946 on the S. S. Washington. Ronald, originally from Enfield, CT, resided in Longmeadow, MA for many years. He also enjoyed spending time at his residence in Bonita Springs, FL, always looking forward to the next visit from his beloved children and grandchildren. In 1973, Ronald founded Excel Metallurgical which he grew into Excel Technologies, Inc. and Extec Corp. His unmatched passion, energy, and determination as a successful business leader was only to be exceeded by the endless generosity and uncanny wit that his family and friends remember him in their hearts by. Ronald was so kind to so many and one-of-a kind to all, touching the lives of everyone that had the fortune of knowing him and in the ways only Ronald could. Always designing and redesigning the world around him and now from above, Ronald will be missed dearly and his legacy remembered forever. Ronald is survived by his 3 children I. Christopher Rinaldi and his wife Jamie of Longmeadow, MA, T. Andrew Rinaldi and his wife Kate of Cape Elizabeth, ME and Andrea S. Rinaldi of Longmeadow, MA; his loving grandchildren Dominic, Irene, John, and Ignario. Ronald is also survived by his brothers Anthony Rinaldi and his wife Pamela of Enfield, CT; Carl Rinaldi and his wife Sherry of Enfield, CT. Ronald leaves his cousin and lifelong best friend, Joey Rinaldi, and also, his companion and caring friend of many years, Tanya Lozovikova. Ronald also leaves his Aunt Frances Rinaldi of Stafford, CT; his Uncle Robie Staples of Enfield, CT; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. The family will receive relatives and friends at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Rd. Enfield, CT (Exit 48 off RT91, RT 220 East 1-1/4 miles) Friday 3-7 p.m. Services in celebration of Ronald's life will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church at 10 a.m., Route 5, Longmeadow, MA. Burial will be in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Enfield, CT. Due to the health crisis mask and social distancing are required. Donations in honor of his great-niece Adelyn Rinaldi may be made to Soft Bones (Finding the Key to HPP) https://www.softbones.org/take-action/donate-now/. To leave an online condolence message or for more info visit www:brownememorialchapels.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
AUG
1
Service
09:00 AM
Browne Funeral Chapels
AUG
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
July 28, 2020
