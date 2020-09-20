Jacek Bregisz, 58, of Meriden, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 12 days after his father. Born in Poland to Wanda (Kielar) and the late Hubert Bregisz, Jacek immigrated to the U.S. in 2009 and worked as a CNC machine operator at the Rogers Mfg. Company. He was a hard-working man who took pride in all that he did. He was well organized and detail oriented and always finished projects he started. He was intelligent and well versed on many topics; knowledge he gained through reading which he very much enjoyed. He was also a fan of Classic Rock and would be known to listen to Pink Floyd every chance he could. Jacek was devoted to others. He always put his friends and family ahead of himself and made sure everyone was taken care of when in need. He was a true friend for life. In addition to his mother, Wanda, Jacek is survived by Beata (Baran) his loving wife of 33 years; his son, Michal and wife Monika; and his son, Maciej; his brother, Waclaw and wife Monika; his sister Edyta Bregisz; several nieces and nephews and extended family in Poland and throughout the world. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 24 at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, New Britain. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
