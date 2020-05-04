Jack Bass of West Hartford (in later years, Farmington) died on Saturday May 2, 2020. Born in Hartford on May 10, 1921, he was the son of Harris and Bessie Bass. Jack spent his childhood in Hartford and graduated from Weaver High School in 1939. He then went on to study at the University of Connecticut, but his education was interrupted while he served in the US Army in Europe during WWII. After the war, Jack completed his studies at UCONN and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. It was after the war that Jack met Lynette A. Bass (Yush). They were happily married for 58 years until her death. Jack is survived by two children, Harris Bass and his wife Margaret of Manhattan Beach, CA, and Susan Bass of Columbia, CT and her two children Robert and Sheila. Jack later met Ruth Wolfson of West Hartford. As time went by, they became inseparable, and while in quarantine Ruth provided comfort to Jack and she was with him at the time of his death. Jack was predeceased by his brothers, Benjamin Bass and Abraham Gaier, and by his sisters, Ann Firestone and Sylvia Brugg. Jack leaves many nieces and nephews and many cousins and friends. In 1956, Jack started Bass Plating Co., and several years later became a co-founder of Manchester Honda. Jack had many hobbies, including amateur radio, photography, painting, sailing, woodworking, the flute and the computer, and later in life he discovered that he enjoyed writing poetry. Jack was also active in many local groups and associations. Jack will be dearly missed by all that knew him and all that loved him. Jack will be interred at the Hartford Mutual Society Cemetery. No service will be held at this time. Funeral arrangements provided by Hebrew Funeral Association, West Hartford.



