Jack Carrabino
1943 - 2020
Jack Carrabino, 76, of Newington, formerly of New Britain, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away peacefully with his family by side on Tuesday, September 22nd. He was born on December 4, 1943 in Floridia, Province of Siracusa, Sicily to the late Salvatore and Salvatrice Carrabino and migrated to the United States with his parents and siblings in 1957. He is survived by his loving wife Donna of 49 years, his son and daughter-in-law David and Jen Carrabino of Fair Haven, VT and their children Isabella, Nicholas, Max and Luca; daughter and son-in-law Cristina and George Petropoulos of Wethersfield and their children Niko, Deanna, and Zoe. He is also survived by his loving brothers, sisters and their spouses; Joe and Donna Carrabino of Newington, Victor and AnnMarie of Waltham, MA, Tina and Joe Spagna of Berlin, Carmela and Ron Townsend of Tarpon Springs, FL and Lucy and Andy Sabetta of Berlin. Jack also leaves behind nieces, nephews, his wife's siblings who reside in Italy, and many dear friends. Jack will be sorely missed by all who knew him and will be remembered for his gentle ways, jokes and dedication to his family. Jack was happiest when he was surrounded by his loving family, especially his grandchildren. He loved working in his garden, playing cards, dancing, drinking his homemade wine, eating the best Italian food and loved traveling back to Sicily to spend time with family. Jack became a proud and talented mason who spent over 30 years working for CT Mason's in Hartford. He was an active member of the Generale Ameglio and the Angelo Custode Club and a member of St. Ann's Parish where he volunteered and performed in the Passion Play for many years. The family would like to express a heartfelt appreciation to all his doctors and care providers at St. Francis who provided such wonderful care throughout his illness. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 27 from 3pm-6pm at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St, New Britain. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 28, at 11am at St. Ann's Church, St. Joachim Parish, followed by entombment at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Donations can be made in Jack's honor to the Relapsing Polychondritis Awareness and Support Foundation Inc, 1202 Lexington Avenue, Box 112 New York, NY 10028 USA. Please share a memory of Jack with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church, St. Joachim Parish
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 24, 2020
My condolences to the Carrabino family. Jack was a wonderful human being. May his soul be forever at peace.
Valerie Sabetta
Family
