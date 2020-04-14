|
Jack E. Michaud, Jr., 64, formerly of Bristol, husband of Lisa (Phillips) Michaud, died on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at home. Jack was born in Bristol on January 3, 1956 and was the son of the late Jack E. Michaud, Sr. and Jean Graham. He was raised in Bristol and Plainville, graduating from Plainville High School. He served a 35-year career with the Bristol Police Department, retiring in 2013 as a Lieutenant, where he was loved and respected by all those who were lucky enough to work with him or meet him through his many endeavors as a beloved officer of the city. Many remember him as a treasured and respected DARE officer in the schools. He also was the first to volunteer for anything that benefited . He always had a twinkle in his eye, an infectious smile, and was quick with a joke. In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by three children: Melissa Hartley, Jacqueline Albert and husband, Benjamin, and Christopher Michaud, all of Bristol; four siblings: Debbie Devaney and fiancé, Dan Parr of Cape Cod, David Michaud and wife, Gloria of Florida, Christopher Michaud and wife, Robin, and Mark Michaud and wife, Sandy all of Bristol; eight grandchildren: Sarah, Jack, Mary Hartley, Elle Norton, Noah, Maria, Emily, and Nathan Albert. He was predeceased by a brother: Michael Michaud. He was also loved and adored by many sisters and brothers in law, as well as his many nieces and nephews. He had a bountiful amount of friends who loved him dearly, too. Jack had a great love for the outdoors and could often be found running, biking, or fishing. When his children were younger, you could find him on his police bike by a softball or baseball field cheering his children on in whatever sport they were playing. He gave so much to his city, but his greatest legacy was his family. Jack's love and sacrifice for them was immeasurable and he will be missed by so many. Services and burial are private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in care of arrangements. Please visit Jack's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020