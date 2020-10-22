Jack Hartfield "Papa" (86) entered into eternal peace on Friday, October 16, 2020 (2:35p.m.) at St. Francis Hospital. Born to the late Jack Hartfield and Vina Parish on September 3, 1934, Jack was a lifelong resident of Hartford. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 49 years Dorothy Ann (Myers) Hartfield, three brothers, and a sister. Jack leaves to cherish his memories his five children, Deborah Myers, Alice Myers, Jack Hartfield, Renee Hartfield, and Simone Hartfield; eight grandchildren; fourteen Great Grandchildren; one Great-Great Granddaughter, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002; with Visitation from 9-10AM and Interment at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Hartfield family, view the Live-Streamed service, and full obituary, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com