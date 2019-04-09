Services Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860) 875-1415 Resources More Obituaries for Jack Oventhal Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jack Oventhal

Obituary Condolences Flowers Jack Oventhal, 96, of Coventry, beloved husband of 50 years to the late Thelma (Poll) Oventhal, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Jack was born on April 17, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Rose and Nathan Oventhal and brother to the late Abe (Al). Jack is survived by his children Rebecca of Bel Air, MD, Stacey of Coventry and David and his wife Setsuko of Irvine, CA along with his beloved grandchildren - Spencer, Joshua, Jacob and Lauren. Jack graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, NY and then entered the U.S. Army and fought in WWll (North Africa and Italy) and Korea. As Master Sergeant, 4th Ranger Battalion, 34th Infantry Division (WWll) and Korea, 2nd Infantry Division, Jack was awarded numerous ribbons and medals, including the Silver Star, Bronze Star with Valor and Oak Leaf Cluster, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge with Star, Parachutist Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal with Bronze Conduct Knot, American Defense Service Medal, American Campaign Medal, Europe-Africa-Middle East Medal with 3 Stars and Arrowhead, Victory Medal (WWll), WWll Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with 3 Stars, United Nations Korean Service Medal, 50th Anniversary Korean Commemorative Medal, Army Presidential Unit Citation and Korean Presidential Unit Citation. Jack met Thelma in Havana, Cuba and raised their family in Lake Parsippany, NJ and Fairfield, CT. They retired to Arlington, VT before moving back to CT 12 years ago. For most of his career, Jack worked at United Parcel Service in Greenwich as a Retirement Plan Administrator. Aside from his family, Jack's love was being an EMT at the Lake Parsippany Ambulance Corp. and Fairfield Fire and Rescue and was also a sports trainer for both the Fairfield and Arlington, VT school districts. Jack loved going to Mohegan Sun, eating lunch at Johnny Rockets and playing craps. He enjoyed collecting sports cards, reading and watching TV shows about ghosts and aliens. His family would like to thank so many employees at Mohegan Sun for treating him like a Rock Star - the valet and coat check guys, pit bosses and especially Stefanie, Leonardo and the entire JR family. Thank you to the VA for providing Jack with such wonderful care including Dr. Helen Han, Lee, Amy and Dr. Farber and those behind the scene especially Christine Harrison and Jennifer Turner. Thanks to Ann, Sean and Mark for providing wonderful care and friendship and to Lynne, his visiting nurse. Special thanks to Senior Moments in Tolland - he enjoyed everyday he spent with you. Much appreciation also goes to Woodlake at Tolland and ECHN Hospice. Special thanks to Masonicare Hospice - especially Cassandra and Janet. And, lastly, Hughes Health and Rehabilitation. Although Jack wasn't with you for very long, you showed his family what true caregiving is all about. To everyone on the North Wing - Richard, Nadine, Christine, Christina and everyone who supported Jack on a daily basis - we thank you. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 11th from 5:00pm- 7:00pm at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. A graveside service will then be held on Friday, April 12th at 10:00am at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Friends and family are welcome to stop by the Remes residence following the service. Memorial donations may be made to the Coventry Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Association. For online condolences please visit www.pietrasfuneralhome.com.





