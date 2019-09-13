Home

Memorial Gathering
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Figaro's Restaurant
Enfield, CT
Jack P. Davis


1951 - 2019
Jack P Davis, age 68, currently of Weare, NH and previously of Enfield, CT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on September 4. Jack was born on May 30, 1951 to the late Earl and Phyllis Davis of Hazardville, CT. Jack is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda M Davis; his son, Aaron and wife Amber of Enfield; his daughter, Abby and her husband Aaron Sales of Suffield and their two children, Layla and Trey. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Richard Denoncourt of Granby, Ma; and his mother and father-in-law, Jeanne and Jean Denoncourt of Chicopee, MA. In Lieu of lowers, Jack may be remembered with contributions to his chosen charities: Hospice/VNA of Concord, NH at www.crvna.org; National Park Service at www.nps.gov; Caretakers of Soapstone Mountain at www.caretakersofsoapstonemountain.org; or to the Weare Public Library at P.O. Box 227, Weare, NH 03281. A memorial celebration of Jack's life will be held at Figaro's Restaurant in Enfield, Ct on Monday Sept 23, 2019 from 4-7 pm. Refer to funeral home website for full obit www.holtwoodburyfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 13, 2019
