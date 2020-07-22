1/1
Jack Phelan
1954 - 2020
Jack Phelan (John J.) passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2020. Jack was born on June 14, 1954 to Marian Bennett Phelan and Kenneth Phelan in Hartford. Jack loved his hometown, loved growing up on Oxford Street in the West End of the city with his family, and loved Elizabeth Park, where he was able to run and play as children of the 1960's were free to do. Jack attended Saint Joseph's Cathedral School in Hartford through the eighth grade, was a proud 1972 graduate of Northwest Catholic High School, and after a year at Saint Thomas More Prep School, Jack went on to Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed a stellar career on the basketball court. Upon graduation in 1977, Jack was drafted by both the NBA Golden State Warriors in the 6th round and by the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers, despite having played only one year of football in high school. Coaching was his first love. He was a natural and used his skills in all he did. After his brief stints in the NBA and NFL, Jack took a graduate assistant position at Niagara University, and then moved on to an assistant basketball coach position at Fairfield University. From there, Jack was hired to come to the University of Hartford as head men's basketball coach. Jack held that position from 1981-1992, during which time he led the team's move from Division II to Division I. At one time, Jack was the youngest Division I coach in the country. After leaving the University of Hartford, Jack utilized his coaching skills in his work with the Sullivan Group, where he worked with small business owners on improving profits and sales. Jack's role for the past seventeen years was director of athletics at Farmington High School. He loved this position and made many meaningful and lasting friendships there. He loved the students in the high school and wanted them to experience the joy of sports that had enriched his entire life. Jack was a mentor to more people than could be counted. Colleagues and friends looked to him for career advice and college recommendations for their children. Jack knew everyone. Jack made everyone around him feel important. He had a knack for names and remembrances from years past. His storytelling skills were second to none. Jack was inducted into the Northwest Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the University of Hartford's Athletic Hall of Fame as a Trailblazer in 2009, and last summer, he was inducted into the Saint Francis University Hall of Fame. His family was there to cheer him on in all of his accomplishments. Most important to Jack was his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Marian and Kenneth Phelan; and his older brother, Kenneth G. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patti; and his three sons and their wives, Ken and Lisa (Weber), Jack and Courtney (Krzyzek), and Patrick and Mckenzie (Kelly). He leaves the lights of his life, his five grandchildren, Finley, Alice, Emmerson, Evelyn and Bennett. Jack is also survived by his sister, Maureen and her husband Fern Richard; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and MaryAnn Politi; and many special cousins, nephews and a beloved aunt. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph, 140 Farmington Avenue, Hartford immediately followed by interment at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Avenue, Derby, Connecticut. Seating at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph is limited to invitation only. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Francis University Men's Basketball Program at Saint Francis University, Office of Advancement, P.O Box 600, Loretto, Pennsylvania 15940 or on line at francis.edu/makeagift. Your life was our blessing. Your memory a treasure. You were loved beyond words. You are missed beyond measure. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
39 entries
July 23, 2020
Dear Patti, Ken, Jack, Patrick and families.

Please know our thoughts are with you all. I don't know the words that
can ease your sorrow, there aren't any.
Jack was an amazing man and the proof of that is all of you.
As a teacher and coach there are people you always remember as the best examples of players, coaches, leaders, parents and people that you come in contact with. Jack and your family all fit into that category.
It has been my honor and pleasure to have known Jack and shared time with all of you.
John S. Benyei
John Benyei
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Patti, Maureen, Ken, Jack & Patrick,

Jack and I became friends back in the 8th grade. We had many good times together. When ever we talked he would say, do remember this "Z". He never bragged or talked negatively about anyone. He was a giver who loved his family, God and friends. He will be missed but his memory will live on forever. My heartfelt sympathy and prayers go out to you all.
Jack Zalucki & Family
Friend
July 23, 2020
I was introduced to Jack many years ago by mutual friends and we had many meaningful conversations over the ensuing years. His advice, whether it pertained to coaching or personal matters, was always "spot on". He was a great competitor but had great feel for life and its nuances. He will be missed by everyone that he impacted.
My sincere thoughts and prayers are directed toward all members of the Phelan family at tragic time.
Rest easy, old friend.
Ed McCarthy
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jack I need your opinion as usual. I have this really great guy that everyone loves and everyone wants to honor but he he is not reachable at this time..They want to tell him How much they need his opinion and advice and need to reach out to him. He is usually the go to guy in time of need . I need you now and will just have to make the crunch time decisions and hope it is what you would advise them to do. We have always been on the same page when it came to coaching our players and mentoring them. I will take the bull by the horns and give them advice with your words in the forefront of my mind. It has been over 28 years since we coached together but we never were more then a call away. The coaching part of our lives ended and the seasons came to a end but the wins keep pilling up as we see what fine young men and women our players and supporters have become. Respected workmen, fathers, mothers,Teachers , coaches, minister’s administrators, politicians, educators at every level. Our wins are still pilling up. I just need you to help me find a way to have them thank you for all you did for them. I told the you would be the last person that would want to be thanked. All they need to do is simply love their families and be there for them like you where the for them and for your own family.
You have the best win lose record in basketball history!!
Rest my friendI will make this final decision. I know you will approve.
Love you
Coach B
Bob Baroni
Family
July 22, 2020
Dear Patti and the Phelan Family,
My heartfelt condolences and loving prayers go out to you.
May you find comfort and peace in the love you share for each other.
Anne
Anne Alleva
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Jack was a great friend and an outstanding athletic director. We formed an immediate bond shortly after he was hired as the Farmington A.D. and I was in my fifth year at neighboring Plainville. When he first started, I helped him out whenever I was asked, but Jack was a fast learner, and with Terri in his corner, he didn’t need much help from me. In fact, it wasn’t long before Jack became the helper and I became the helpee. When I needed to place a gymnast in an already existing program, Jack was more than happy to accommodate. After talking about it for a few years, we agreed to begin a Thanksgiving Day football rivalry that is still going strong. We would also go to each other’s sporting events whenever we had nothing scheduled at our schools. When I retired in 2014, I made Farmington my second favorite athletic program and frequently attended their basketball and volleyball games so I could visit with Jack. I got a charge out of listening to him cheer his athletes on and then watch him pace the hallway when the game got too close. I admired Jack for many reasons, but mostly for the way he allowed his student body to support their teams while still making good sportsmanship a top priority. I already miss him dearly and I offer my deepest condolences to Patti and the entire family.
John Zadnik
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Patti & Family,

I am truly sadden to hear of Jack’s passing. I have many fond memories of him when he would visit you, Patti at Ana Grace. He was an admirable man!
His love for all of His family lite up the room (office).

During this difficult time may you know that those who were touched by Jack wrap our arms around you in comfort and prayer for peace in knowing his legacy will never be forgotten and cherished always.
Barbara Cotoia
Coworker
July 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss Patty and family.
Jack was truly one of a kind and will be missed. I will never forget the kindness he showed me when I came to UHA my junior year. The relationships he had with his players will have an effect for lifetimes because Jack was all about loyalty and support. RIP - truly a great man!
Karen Tuozzo
July 22, 2020
Patti and Family, my most sincere prayers to all with Jack s passing. I spent 17 years working with Jack and the Students Athletes at FHS , we had thousands of conversations about Sports , Athletes , Competition and our personal pasts! I was thinking the last few weeks of popping in this fall to revisit with Jack in his office for one of those Impromptu discussions we shared over the years! Those off season talks I will miss dearly with him!
Respectfully,
Steve
Stephen Waters
Friend
July 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Phelan Family
Hoping all your happy memories help you through this tough time

Bruce Chase , Lizzy park sports mate from Whitney st
Bruce Chase
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jack and I were roommates at St. Thomas Moore, and from that, life-long friends. My heart goes out to Patti, Ken, Jack, Patrick, and their families. We will all miss him so much.
I will miss you, roomie...
Love always,
Tony Williams
Tony Williams
Friend
July 22, 2020
Patti and Family, this Monday was the saddest day for everyone that knew and loved Jackie..and he was so loved by so many; his family, dear friends, old team mates, past basketball players, student athletes at Farmington High and I could go on and on. I have had the privilege of knowing him since he played for St Joseph Cathedral Boy's Basketball and Baseball Teams. At Northwest Catholic he and my Brother, Jordy, became life-long friends and I felt I was lucky enough to have another "Brother" in Jack. He used to help my Dad during CYO Basketball Games and my Parents adored him, just like all of us. Our Daughter, Jamie, attended his Summer Basketball Camps and she always said she learned so much there and he was the best Coach. His Camps helped her all throughout her High School basketball career. Jack even took the time out of his busy schedule to watch her play at Mitchell College her Freshman year. He was such a kind, loving, caring person. Everyone would be blessed to have a Jack Phelan in their lives and I am so thankful we did.
Jody Marie Nazarchyk
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Jack’s wife Patty, children and precious grandchildren:

I was so deeply saddened when I heard Jack had passed. I was fortunate to work in Athletics at University of Hartford when Jack was head basketball coach. I saw first hand the devotion to his student athletes and his charismatic personality when interacting with his colleagues. I want you all to know, my heart breaks for each of you. They say, “God only takes the very best!” Your husband, Dad and Grandfather was THE BEST. My deepest heartfelt sympathy and my prayers.
Natalie Wing
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I told someone last week that Jack was a great guy. He asked me why? I told him Jack was one of the few people I have ever come across who asked you how you are and was curious about your family. He knew all my kids names and was always interested in what I told him. He was so humble. Never did he mention his great accomplishments. A truly great man.
Walter Hussey
Coworker
July 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Mrs Phelan and her family.
Bo Ryan
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
My man Jack! Thank you for always being there to listen. You were one of a kind and surely will be missed. So very sorry for this immense loss. Rest easy brother.
Josh Reese
Friend
July 22, 2020
Team Phelan,
Jack was the "Go to Guy" for The Gildeas for over fifty years. Every family member has been specially treated countless times to Jack's loyal support and special gift of making you feel like the "most important" person in the room. His unconditional love and priceless friendship will always be appreciated and never be forgotten.
"A heart is not judged by how much you love, but how much you are loved by others."
We will never ever stop loving Jack.
You are in our thoughts and prayers.
God Bless You All,
The Gildeas
July 22, 2020
To the family: I am so sorry to hear of Jack's passing. I attended St Joseph Cathedral School and Northwest Catholic High one year behind him. He was a really good athlete, especially basketball, and a great guy. May he rest in peace and God bless you.
Chris Burton
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
What do you say about someone you have known for 53 years and have always called brother, that is now no longer with us. Jack ,I love you as I always have and always will. I will miss you more than I can say! Even though we did not see each other often, we always had that close feeling of never being great friends. Our history is to long to incapsulate in a timely matter, but I will always cherish each and every memory. We were all blessed to have you in our lives but cheated to have you go so soon! Patty, Kenny, Jack and Patrick , and families, please feel our love , thoughts and prayers as we say good bye to a wonderful, caring and loving MAN!!! JACK WE LOVE YOU VERY MUCH!!!
Jordy DeAngelis
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Patti, Maureen and the boys, our thoughts are with you at this time. We are devastated by Jack's passing. The memories of a great teammate, friend and mentor will last forever in our hearts. RIP Jack! All our love to the family!
Michael Klimas and Family
Friend
July 22, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Jack’s passing. I remember him from Cathedral of St Joseph’s and had attended that championship game. He was a true champion. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.
Lynne Fournier
July 22, 2020
im very sorry to read of Jack’s passing : I went to Immaculate for grade school and played against his team several times: We became good friends both on & off the court; I’m remember him as a very nice guy. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time
David Pitkin
July 22, 2020
Omg so very sorry.
John and Nancy Hatvey
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Jack was such a special person. He was a role model for me and so many others. It was an honor to wear #30 at Northwest after him. He was a great teammate, competitor, and friend. Out of all the players I've ever played ball with he would be my first pick for who I'd want on my team. I always looked forward to spending time with Jack. He always encouraged me to better myself in anything I wanted to try. I'm glad we were able to stay in touch and that my sons were able to know what a good man Jack was. Anita and I, and our family send our condolences to the Phelan family. Our prayers are with you. God bless you Jack.
Steve Balkun
Friend
July 22, 2020
The two years we coached together at the ages of 27 and 25 were unforgettable.
Love you and miss you.
Joey Whelton
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Dear Patti and family, I am so very sorry to hear of your loss. Jack was always such a pleasure to be with and talk to. Such a wonderful man! I know how much he loved his family and was a true example of a kind, loving, and wonderful gentleman. My thoughts and prayer are with you all at this difficult time. God bless! Shirley Redman
Shirley Redman
Friend
July 22, 2020
We knew Jack as our sons were together at St. Thomas School in West Hartford. We enjoyed going to the University of Hartford Hawks basketball games when Jack coached. Our deepest sympathy to the family on your loss.
Karen Renzulli Lynch
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
Patti - my is heart is broken for you, Ken, Jack & Patrick and the entire family. I am deeply shocked and saddened at Coach's passing. I wouldn't be where I am today without him. I was his first recruit at UHART and we grew up together, first as coach & player, then later as mentor & friends. He always cared about my family and how they were and we spoke often about you, Ken, Jack, Patrick and his grandkids (his face lit up every time we spoke). I want to let you know that if there is anything I can do please let me know - you and your entire family will be in our thoughts & prayers.
All our love,
John, Karen, Alex & Kyle
Tuozzo Family
Friend
July 22, 2020
We all miss you already. Your smile lit up everyone's day. You left us too soon. You had quite a life that touched many people, all in a positive way. Patti and the boys will be OK. Just know how much you were loved. I was fortunate to know you as a friend and as a referee. I watched you at Cathedral and loved it when you were at Fairfield, my alma mater. I was a Rebel and you were an Indian, It didn't matter. The competition was intense but always friendly. You will be sorely missed by a lot of people. Jordy and I share the grief of losing you, but we also will survive. Godspeed my friend!
Dennis DeAngelis
Friend
July 22, 2020
Maureen and family,
I was saddened to read of Jack’s passing. I can recall so many conversations when you shared stories about Jack with love and admiration. My sympathy extends to you all.
Terry Gellin
July 22, 2020
Phelan Family

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Jack while here in South Carolina. I remember sitting next to Jack at league meeting and his passion for sports and student-athletes, getting a call from him after a league or state tournament game thanking me on behalf of Farmington High School for running a great event, and even taking time out of his busy schedule to attend my retirement dinner.

Jack, you will be missed by many for whom you were and my prayers and sincere sympathy are with your family.

God bless,

Tom Malin
Retired AD/East Catholic HS
Tom Malin
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jack,
So sorry that you left us so early. It was a pleasure knowing you, and being coached by you at UHA. Our Family will pray for Your Family Jack. RIP
Patrick Kenny
Friend
July 21, 2020
Oh so sorry to hear this! My sympathies to friends and family. Graduated with Jack at St. Francis! I always remember his plays on the court, and his infectious smile! RIP Jack!
Sincerely,
Kathy Halligan Eisel
Kathy Eisel
Classmate
July 21, 2020
Thoughts and prayers are with all of the Phelan family at this time.
Jill Marocchini
Coworker
July 21, 2020
My son Jake Rajotte will be attending Washington and Jefferson college this fall. A high level soccer player at Rocky Hill HS he blew out his ankle during a game at Farmington in 2018. AD Phelan took over the situation calling an ambulance due to the severity of the injury and never left Jake’s side comforting him until the ambulance arrived. My wife and I were so touched by his genuine compassion that we wrote to the Farmington superintendent of schools expressing our thanks for the actions of this man. I only met him that one time yet I write this with a tear in my eye and feel fortunate that I got to meet this great human being. To all of Jack’s family I can only say that you were so lucky to be a part of his life. God bless you all. Jeff and Trish Rajotte
Jeffrey Rajotte
Friend
July 21, 2020
Coach Phelan was a true class act. He never missed a moment to say what a great job we do..I am very proud to be a part of the FHS Athletics family because of him. Jack will be missed beyond words. I will miss all the “back in the day” conversations we had. A true good guy.
Karyn Fortier
Coworker
July 21, 2020
So very , very sad.
Anne and I are thinking of you Patti and the boys (and your growing family).
Our sons Matt and Sean recalled today how you both welcomed them into your home while they attended the Kingswood Oxford basketball camp ... Jack was a great role model to them and "was always so cool" to them. I always thought I was a decent basketball player until Jack decided to guard me in a pickup game ... it didn't work out well for me.
All of Jack's former partners at The Sullivan Group are in a state of shock ... I talked with two of them today and we reminisced about the great man Jack was.
He was a gem of a man and it seems so unfair that he was taken so early.
Marty and Anne Cunningham
Marty Cunningham
Friend
