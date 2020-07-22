Jack I need your opinion as usual. I have this really great guy that everyone loves and everyone wants to honor but he he is not reachable at this time..They want to tell him How much they need his opinion and advice and need to reach out to him. He is usually the go to guy in time of need . I need you now and will just have to make the crunch time decisions and hope it is what you would advise them to do. We have always been on the same page when it came to coaching our players and mentoring them. I will take the bull by the horns and give them advice with your words in the forefront of my mind. It has been over 28 years since we coached together but we never were more then a call away. The coaching part of our lives ended and the seasons came to a end but the wins keep pilling up as we see what fine young men and women our players and supporters have become. Respected workmen, fathers, mothers,Teachers , coaches, minister’s administrators, politicians, educators at every level. Our wins are still pilling up. I just need you to help me find a way to have them thank you for all you did for them. I told the you would be the last person that would want to be thanked. All they need to do is simply love their families and be there for them like you where the for them and for your own family.

You have the best win lose record in basketball history!!

Rest my friendI will make this final decision. I know you will approve.

Love you

Coach B

Bob Baroni

Family