Jack Phelan (John J.) passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2020. Jack was born on June 14, 1954 to Marian Bennett Phelan and Kenneth Phelan in Hartford. Jack loved his hometown, loved growing up on Oxford Street in the West End of the city with his family, and loved Elizabeth Park, where he was able to run and play as children of the 1960's were free to do. Jack attended Saint Joseph's Cathedral School in Hartford through the eighth grade, was a proud 1972 graduate of Northwest Catholic High School, and after a year at Saint Thomas More Prep School, Jack went on to Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, where he enjoyed a stellar career on the basketball court. Upon graduation in 1977, Jack was drafted by both the NBA Golden State Warriors in the 6th round and by the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers, despite having played only one year of football in high school. Coaching was his first love. He was a natural and used his skills in all he did. After his brief stints in the NBA and NFL, Jack took a graduate assistant position at Niagara University, and then moved on to an assistant basketball coach position at Fairfield University. From there, Jack was hired to come to the University of Hartford as head men's basketball coach. Jack held that position from 1981-1992, during which time he led the team's move from Division II to Division I. At one time, Jack was the youngest Division I coach in the country. After leaving the University of Hartford, Jack utilized his coaching skills in his work with the Sullivan Group, where he worked with small business owners on improving profits and sales. Jack's role for the past seventeen years was director of athletics at Farmington High School. He loved this position and made many meaningful and lasting friendships there. He loved the students in the high school and wanted them to experience the joy of sports that had enriched his entire life. Jack was a mentor to more people than could be counted. Colleagues and friends looked to him for career advice and college recommendations for their children. Jack knew everyone. Jack made everyone around him feel important. He had a knack for names and remembrances from years past. His storytelling skills were second to none. Jack was inducted into the Northwest Catholic High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the University of Hartford's Athletic Hall of Fame as a Trailblazer in 2009, and last summer, he was inducted into the Saint Francis University Hall of Fame. His family was there to cheer him on in all of his accomplishments. Most important to Jack was his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Marian and Kenneth Phelan; and his older brother, Kenneth G. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patti; and his three sons and their wives, Ken and Lisa (Weber), Jack and Courtney (Krzyzek), and Patrick and Mckenzie (Kelly). He leaves the lights of his life, his five grandchildren, Finley, Alice, Emmerson, Evelyn and Bennett. Jack is also survived by his sister, Maureen and her husband Fern Richard; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Peter and MaryAnn Politi; and many special cousins, nephews and a beloved aunt. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph, 140 Farmington Avenue, Hartford immediately followed by interment at Mount Saint Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Avenue, Derby, Connecticut. Seating at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph is limited to invitation only. A public memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Francis University Men's Basketball Program at Saint Francis University, Office of Advancement, P.O Box 600, Loretto, Pennsylvania 15940 or on line at francis.edu/makeagift
