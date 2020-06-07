Jack S. Heineman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack S. Heineman, 72, of Rocky Hill and formerly of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Susan (O'Donnell) Heineman passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born August 14, 1947 in Hartford, son of the late Siegfried and Irene (Bruckman) Heineman. Jack proudly served in the US Air Force, and after serving his country he worked for various companies. His latest being Sikorsky Aircraft as a Project Manager in engineering. Jack always had a passion for aviation and his work. He'd worked on everything from airplanes and helicopters to submarines. Some of his hobbies included, cooking, leather work, stained glass, and his most recent, mosaics. He loved his family dearly. He is survived by his daughter, Irene Heineman-DuBois and her husband Jason of Windsor; his three grandchildren, Samantha, Margaret, and Jacob DuBois; a brother, Earnest Heineman and his wife Luciana of Windsor; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Heineman, his brother, Horst (deceased)of Newington; his nieces and nephews, Sonya Kunkle and her husband, Marc, Greg Heineman, Roxanne Kilpatrick, Mark Heineman. Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. His family encourages you to watch his memorial service by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/45832982 Donations can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 7, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved