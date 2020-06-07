Jack S. Heineman, 72, of Rocky Hill and formerly of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Susan (O'Donnell) Heineman passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Born August 14, 1947 in Hartford, son of the late Siegfried and Irene (Bruckman) Heineman. Jack proudly served in the US Air Force, and after serving his country he worked for various companies. His latest being Sikorsky Aircraft as a Project Manager in engineering. Jack always had a passion for aviation and his work. He'd worked on everything from airplanes and helicopters to submarines. Some of his hobbies included, cooking, leather work, stained glass, and his most recent, mosaics. He loved his family dearly. He is survived by his daughter, Irene Heineman-DuBois and her husband Jason of Windsor; his three grandchildren, Samantha, Margaret, and Jacob DuBois; a brother, Earnest Heineman and his wife Luciana of Windsor; a sister-in-law, Eleanor Heineman, his brother, Horst (deceased)of Newington; his nieces and nephews, Sonya Kunkle and her husband, Marc, Greg Heineman, Roxanne Kilpatrick, Mark Heineman. Memorial services will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. His family encourages you to watch his memorial service by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/45832982 Donations can be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.