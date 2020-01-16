Home

POWERED BY

Services
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Tine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Tine


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Tine, 77, of Hutchinson Island, FL and Niantic, went to join his brother on the heavenly golf course on January 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of 57 years to Rosaria "Sadie" (Grasso) Tine. Jack was born in Hartford on January 17, 1942 and was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Alasso) Tine. He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Jack and Sadie raised their family in Rocky Hill before he became a winter Florida resident and spent his summers in Niantic. Jack was extremely proud of his lifetime career with UPS. He enjoyed his family and friends, playing golf, bocce and cards. In addition to his wife, Jack leaves his children, Jack Tine, Jr. and Charmain Kobos; his grandchildren, Jack Tine, III (Sarah Smith), Chelsey Tine (Mac MacLeod), Haley Kobos (Cliff Parker), Alex Kobos and Jadyn Tine. He also leaves two sisters, Ann Sudal and his twin Camille Kamm, sisters-in-law, Tina Brough and Josie Kosman (Ronald); brother-in-law, Joe Grasso and many loving nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased just four months ago by his brother, Patsy Tine. Calling hour will be Saturday (January 18) from 9:30-10:30 a.m. concluding with a Prayer Service at 10:30 a.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, Suite 200, Framingham, MA 01701. To share a memory of Jack with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -