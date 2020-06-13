Jack W. Kallinich
1934 - 2020
Friday, June 5, 2020 Jack W. Kallinich longtime resident of Clinton passed away at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown. Husband of the late Phyllis (Denison) Kallinich. Jack was born Hartford on March 13, 1934 son of the late Mr. Arthur Emil and Hazel Potter Kallinich. Jack received a Bachelor's degree from Boston University and Master's degree from University of Hartford. He is survived by his beloved children and their spouses, Dwight Kallinich of Narragansett, RI, Glen Kallinich and his wife Cecelia of Madison, CT, and Karl Kallinich and Terri Hayes of Beaufort, SC. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jack, Maggie, and Lilly Kallinich. He was predeceased by brothers, Arthur and Robert Kallinich. Before retirement Jack was a school teacher in Farmington for 38 years. He enjoyed Boating, Fishing(Cow Hill Yacht club and Riverside Basin), Hunting (Bristol Fish & Game Club), Camping and was a member of the Westbrook Elks. Jack had many friends and influenced many lives as a Teacher. He also had very profound opinions about the taxes in CT. He will be deeply missed by all. Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
