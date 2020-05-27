I am beyond Devastated. Dr. Chuong was my most favorite physician. He took care of me for 35 years. I have no idea what Ill do without him. No one can replace this gentle, kind, caring man who always knew how to calm my anxieties. Anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him in any capacity will feel this loss. With deepest sympathies to his family; and may his memory be a blessing.
Mary Weber
Patient & Friend
Dr. Jackie ("Jack") Chuong was born and raised in New York City. As a proud son of immigrant parents from China and Japan, he spent his early years on The Lower East Side before the family moved to Jackson Heights, Queens. He was a "Fresh Air Child" and spent summers in Lancaster, PA where he had many happy memories of the Mennonite family farm and learned to raise chickens! Jackie attended NYC public schools. He had many fond memories of playing baseball on the Lower Manhattan Republican Club little league team. He was not only an All-Star but also an MVP and had the pleasure of meeting Casey Stengel and Duke Snider at an All - Star Event! After graduating with honors from Stuyvesant High School, he attended Columbia University on a full scholarship from the National Maritime Union, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree (Class of 1972). From there, he went on to attend Cornell Medical College at Cornell University in Manhattan (Class of 1976). Jackie was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical school honor society. With his medical degree and stethoscope in hand, he went on to complete his medical internship and residency at the Weill Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center. During his residency, he met and married Bertie, his soul mate and the love of his life. He moved on to Yale School of Medicine where he was a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar, completing a fellowship in clinical epidemiology as well as a gastroenterology fellowship under Dr. Howard Spiro's tutelage. Dr. Chuong was a senior partner in Digestive Disease Associates and an assistant clinical professor at The Yale University School of Medicine. Jackie enjoyed his full-time practice as well as teaching residents and gastroenterology fellows and looked forward to the 3 months of the year that he would do that. He was looking forward to having the office reopen this coming week secondary to the COVID 19+ epidemic closure. Jackie loved being with his patients and telemedicine just wasn't the same. Jackie had a soft caring humble manner which his patients appreciated. He was active in the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America as a board member and medical advisor to the Connecticut chapter. In 2019, he was recognized by "Best Doctors" as one of the best and respected specialists in the field of gastroenterology as nominated by his peers. Jackie was an avid sports fan, especially of the New York Yankees and University of Connecticut Women's Basketball. He enjoyed skiing and playing golf during his spare time. Summers included going to Tanglewood, to enjoy the Boston Symphony orchestra, watching fireworks and going to amusement parks. Jackie relaxed by running three times a week with his beloved black Labrador retriever, Emma. Most of all, he cherished his quality time with his friends and family and will be missed by all. Knowing Jackie has changed us all for the better. Jackie loved the Big Apple Circus and looked forward to sharing his birthday with his entire family who joined him annually for a day of fun at the circus. Jackie enjoyed the theater and going to Broadway's newest musicals. Jackie and Bertie were faithful, longstanding subscribers and donors to Goodspeed Opera House. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goodspeed , PO Box A, East Haddam, CT 06423; www.goodspeed.org He is survived by his wife, Bertie (Roberta Lee Bockeloh) Chuong, DNP, RN of Guilford CT; his mother, May Chuong of Flushing NY; his brother, Robert Chuong, MD, DMD and wife, Elaine Chuong, DMD of Largo, FLA ; and sister Tai May (Mary) Lee, BA and husband, Lo Ming Lee of Bayside New York and sister Rose Pritchard, MA and husband Robert of Holmdel NJ; and sister Candy Eng (predeceased) and brother - in - law Vincent Eng; and multiple nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Due to the ongoing COVID 19+ pandemic, burial services will be held privately. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Guilfrod Funderal Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.