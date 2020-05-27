Dr. Jackie (Jack) Chuong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jackie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Jackie ("Jack") Chuong was born and raised in New York City. As a proud son of immigrant parents from China and Japan, he spent his early years on The Lower East Side before the family moved to Jackson Heights, Queens. He was a "Fresh Air Child" and spent summers in Lancaster, PA where he had many happy memories of the Mennonite family farm and learned to raise chickens! Jackie attended NYC public schools. He had many fond memories of playing baseball on the Lower Manhattan Republican Club little league team. He was not only an All-Star but also an MVP and had the pleasure of meeting Casey Stengel and Duke Snider at an All - Star Event! After graduating with honors from Stuyvesant High School, he attended Columbia University on a full scholarship from the National Maritime Union, where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree (Class of 1972). From there, he went on to attend Cornell Medical College at Cornell University in Manhattan (Class of 1976). Jackie was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the national medical school honor society. With his medical degree and stethoscope in hand, he went on to complete his medical internship and residency at the Weill Cornell New York Presbyterian Medical Center. During his residency, he met and married Bertie, his soul mate and the love of his life. He moved on to Yale School of Medicine where he was a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Clinical Scholar, completing a fellowship in clinical epidemiology as well as a gastroenterology fellowship under Dr. Howard Spiro's tutelage. Dr. Chuong was a senior partner in Digestive Disease Associates and an assistant clinical professor at The Yale University School of Medicine. Jackie enjoyed his full-time practice as well as teaching residents and gastroenterology fellows and looked forward to the 3 months of the year that he would do that. He was looking forward to having the office reopen this coming week secondary to the COVID 19+ epidemic closure. Jackie loved being with his patients and telemedicine just wasn't the same. Jackie had a soft caring humble manner which his patients appreciated. He was active in the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America as a board member and medical advisor to the Connecticut chapter. In 2019, he was recognized by "Best Doctors" as one of the best and respected specialists in the field of gastroenterology as nominated by his peers. Jackie was an avid sports fan, especially of the New York Yankees and University of Connecticut Women's Basketball. He enjoyed skiing and playing golf during his spare time. Summers included going to Tanglewood, to enjoy the Boston Symphony orchestra, watching fireworks and going to amusement parks. Jackie relaxed by running three times a week with his beloved black Labrador retriever, Emma. Most of all, he cherished his quality time with his friends and family and will be missed by all. Knowing Jackie has changed us all for the better. Jackie loved the Big Apple Circus and looked forward to sharing his birthday with his entire family who joined him annually for a day of fun at the circus. Jackie enjoyed the theater and going to Broadway's newest musicals. Jackie and Bertie were faithful, longstanding subscribers and donors to Goodspeed Opera House. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goodspeed , PO Box A, East Haddam, CT 06423; www.goodspeed.org He is survived by his wife, Bertie (Roberta Lee Bockeloh) Chuong, DNP, RN of Guilford CT; his mother, May Chuong of Flushing NY; his brother, Robert Chuong, MD, DMD and wife, Elaine Chuong, DMD of Largo, FLA ; and sister Tai May (Mary) Lee, BA and husband, Lo Ming Lee of Bayside New York and sister Rose Pritchard, MA and husband Robert of Holmdel NJ; and sister Candy Eng (predeceased) and brother - in - law Vincent Eng; and multiple nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces. Due to the ongoing COVID 19+ pandemic, burial services will be held privately. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements in care of the Guilfrod Funderal Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
May 26, 2020
I am beyond Devastated. Dr. Chuong was my most favorite physician. He took care of me for 35 years. I have no idea what Ill do without him. No one can replace this gentle, kind, caring man who always knew how to calm my anxieties. Anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him in any capacity will feel this loss. With deepest sympathies to his family; and may his memory be a blessing.
Mary Weber
Patient & Friend
mary weber
Friend
May 26, 2020
Dr. Chuong was my GI doctor, and I am shocked to hear of his passing. He was a gentleman and very kind physician. I am a Catholic priest, and I will offer mass for his soul. I am so sorry for your loss.
Fr. Donald Guglielmi
May 26, 2020
Dr. Chuong was great doctor and person and will be greatly missed. He was a true gentleman.
Robert Marchetto
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
Dr. Chuong was my favorite Doctor hands down. I guess the upside to feeling sick was a visit with Jack. Loved talking sports with him. I will miss you Jack. May your family have peace in their hearts.
Scott Olson
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
I was a patient of Dr Chuong and like others, appreciated his thoughtful, gentle approach. I had met with him recently for a preliminary visit...my procedure postponed by the pandemic. I was looking forward (if one can look forward to a colonoscopy) to seeing him and chatting. He always made the patient feel recognized as an individual. I was so very sorry to hear he had died and send my thoughts to the family. He clearly had a wonderful life.
Susan Yolen
May 26, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jack's passing. A brilliant Dr. and a good friend. Always compassionate with his patients. A positive learning experience working with him in the GI proc. Ctre. Our thoughts and prayers to Bertie and family.
Patti and Charlie Creem
Friend
May 26, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Jack's passing. A brilliant Dr. and good friend. So compassionate with his patients. Working with him in the GI Proc. Ctre was always a positive experience. Our thoughts and prayers to Bertie and family.
Patricia and Charles Creem
Friend
May 26, 2020
Dear Bertie,
Deepest sympathy to you and your family.
I only met Dr. Chuong a few times but , he seemed like a very kind and gentle man. I know his patients loved him. So sorry. Vivian Reilly
Vivian Reilly
Coworker
May 26, 2020
Dr. Chuong was my digestive Doctor for many years. He was kind, patient and knowledgeable. He was a wonderful man and a great doctor. I am shocked and saddened at the news of his passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Sincerely, Anna Gambini
Anna Gambini
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
He was a man I idolized was always there for me when I needed to talk my heart is broken such a great man and will be missed :( he had a great sense of humor and always made me laugh .
Susie
May 26, 2020
Bertie, So sorry to hear this. Thinking of you. Jackie was a wonderful kind caring gentleman, cherished as a friend and will be sorely missed by us all!
Bert & Jim Mendillo
James H. Mendillo DMD
Friend
May 25, 2020
He was a wonderful person, kind and with a great sense of humor. He treated everyone as an equal and was a true gentleman. It is a privilege to have known him.
marianne holtermann
Coworker
May 25, 2020
Dr. Chuong was such a genuinely nice person. He was sharp as a tack. Not only did he encourage me to become an endoscopy tech, he also was my biggest supporter. He will be truly missed.❤
Stylene Forbes
Coworker
May 25, 2020
Deepest condolences! A true gentleman!
Jacinta Siegman
Coworker
May 25, 2020
DEAR MRS. CHUONG I AM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. DR. CHUONG WAS THE BEST AND MOST CARING DR. THAT I HAVE EVER HAD. HE WAS MY DR. FOR ALMOST 30 YEARS.
I LOVED HIM AND I AM TRULY GOING TO MISS HIM.
PAT MARINO
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved