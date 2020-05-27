I am beyond Devastated. Dr. Chuong was my most favorite physician. He took care of me for 35 years. I have no idea what Ill do without him. No one can replace this gentle, kind, caring man who always knew how to calm my anxieties. Anyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him in any capacity will feel this loss. With deepest sympathies to his family; and may his memory be a blessing.

Mary Weber

Patient & Friend

mary weber

Friend