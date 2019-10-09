Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Burlington Congregational Church
Spielman Highway
Burlington, CT
Jacob Allen Perkins


1999 - 2019
Jacob Allen Perkins Obituary
Jacob Allen Perkins, 20, passed away unexpectedly on October 4, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1999 at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia. He grew up in Bristol, CT and later moved to Southington, CT where he attended Southington High School, Class of 2017. Jacob was employed by Roberge Painting in Forestville, CT. Jacob enjoyed many things including camping and just being outdoors. He had a strong affinity towards animals, especially dogs, where he seemed to be able to calm and befriend any animal he met. Jacob also loved people and was always striving to help someone be happy. His big heart always reached out to the disadvantaged person to help them in any way. When Jacob had free time, he spent his time with his friends, otherwise known as his "pack of bros", where they enjoyed their time together as friends do. Jacob is survived by his parents, Justin and Dawn, his sister Arianna and brother Joshua of Southington; grandfather Jan Minor of Burlington; his uncle David Minor and aunt Elizabeth of Burlington; grandparents Tom and Carole Roberge of Burlington; great-grandmother Alice Couture of FL; great-grandparents Emile and Anne Roberge of Bristol; and a special mention to great uncle Pete and Lisa Roberge as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by maternal grandmother Judith G. Minor and great-grandfather Joseph L. Couture. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Friday (Oct. 11) from 4:00-7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday (Oct. 12) at 10:00am in Burlington Congregational Church, Spielman Highway, Burlington followed by burial in Center Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Community Church, ATTN: Pastor Todd Williams, 43 School St., Bristol, CT 06010 for the homeless shelter and kitchen. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2019
