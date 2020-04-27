|
Jacob Fagin, 101 of West Hartford died peacefully Saturday April 25, 2020 at John Dempsey Hospital. Born in Springfield, MA he was the son of the late William and Celia Fagin. Jake was a member of the Greatest Generation serving in the U S Army in World War ll while stationed in Europe. He moved to Hartford in 1951 when he married Roslyn(Silver) and they were married 52 years before her death in 2003.Jake was a plumbing estimator for the Morris A. Fierberg Co. until his retirement. Jake was an avid reader of mystery novels in addition to being a sports fan whose favorite teams were the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots, New York Giants and UCONN mens and womens basketball. The greatest pleasure of his life though was the time he got to spend with his grandchildren Adam and Lindsey. Jake leaves his two sons Michael Fagin and his wife Lennie of West Hartford, Ira Fagin and his fiance Camilla Shestopal of London, England, grandson Dr. Adam Fagin and his partner Dr. Natalie Rogers and granddaughter Lindsey Fagin. Jake was predeceased by a brother Samuel and sister in law Rhoda Fagin, a brother Solomon and sister in law Katie Fagin, brother in law Sol and sister in law Helen Boardman,brother in law William and sister in law Dorothy Silver and brother in law Edward and sister in law Barbara Silver. Jake also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Jake will be missed by all his family and friends. The family would like to thank Jake's caregiver and aide Angela who for the final months of his life took such good care of him. A private grave side funeral service will be held Tuesday April 28, 2020. Contributions in memory of Jake may be made to the Connecticut Childrens Medical Center in Hartford. Arrangements are entrusted to Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information or to sign the guest book for Jacob Fagin, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020