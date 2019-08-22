Home

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
State Veterans Cemetery
Middletown, CT
Jacqueline A. Graham


1939 - 2019
Jacqueline A. Graham Obituary
of Enfield, CT departed Saturday, August 17,2019.Jackie was a retired quality inspector from UTC.Throughout her lifespan she served as a valued Leader for the Girls Scouts, past president of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles woman auxillary, member of American Legion Post 80, and an avid BINGO player.Born March 10,1939 to Henry A. Beck and Rosa Lee (Brown) Beck in Atlanta, GA, she was the devoted wife to (predeceased)Thomas W. Graham Sr. Jackie was a loving mother survived by her children Rick Graham, Polly Maggipinto, Robin Rossman, Deena Boucher, Russell Graham, Michael Graham, and Gerald Graham, and preceeded by her son Thomas Graham Jr. Survivors also include 29 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.Friends and family may attend burial services 10am prompt, Thursday, August 22 at State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, CT, where she will be layed to rest beside her beloved husband and son. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Donations welcomed to the Animal Rescue Foundation.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
