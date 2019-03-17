Jacqueline Ann (Topa) Negrini, 90, of Cromwell, wife of the late Peter Negrini, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Born in Norwalk, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Antoinette (Bizis) Topa.Jackie lived in Cromwell over sixty years and was a member of Saint John Church. She worked many years in the Cromwell and Glastonbury school systems. She enjoyed spending time at the beach with family and friends. Jackie's biggest joy was helping raise all of her grandchildren.Jackie is survived by two sons, Allen Negrini and his wife, Brenda of Maui, Hawaii and Peter Negrini and his wife, Laura of Cromwell; two daughters, Linda Raffles of Glastonbury and Nancy Robbins and her husband, Roy of Cromwell; a brother, Chester Topa of Clearwater, FL; a sister, Patti Napolitano of Clearwater, FL; eleven grandchildren, Kelly, Nicole, Michael, Sara, Anthony, Allen, Jr., Lindsey, Jordan, Jason, Ashley and Erica; one great grandchild, Brianna and several nieces and nephews.Along with her parents and husband, Jackie was predeceased by two sisters, Carolyn Topa and Eleanor Stoll and a brother, Richard Topa.Family and friends may call on Tuesday, March 19th from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jackie's memory may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary