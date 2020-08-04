Jacqueline B. Ouellette, 88, longtime resident of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT on July 7, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Daniel J. and Helen (Woods) Baker. She graduated from Bulkeley High School with the Class of 1950. Jackie worked as a Bookkeeper for one of the largest law firms in the state at the time, and worked her way up to Human Resources Manager. She retired as the Administrative Assistant to the President of the bank. Jackie, along with her husband Lester, were longtime members of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, later Holy Trinity Episcopal, for over 60 years. She served the church as a Bookkeeper for many years as well as a member of the Vestry. Jackie was a member of the Emblem Club of the Elks for over 40 years, and also enjoyed her time with the Abbewood Book Club. In her earlier years, she and Lester loved to travel extensively and enjoyed many cruises to places like North Africa, Alaska, Europe, Hawaii and the Caribbean. A loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, cherished sister and friend, Jackie will be missed by so many who had the honor of knowing her. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lester in 1999, as well as her brother, Bernard Baker. She leaves to cherish her memory her 2 sons, David Ouellette and his wife Maureen, and Scott Ouellette and his wife Elaine, all of Enfield; 2 grandchildren, Daniel Ouellette and his partner Miranda and Elizabeth Mathieson and her husband Andy; 3 step-grandsons, Scott Herron, Christopher Herron and his wife Patricia, and Sean Herron and his wife Kaley; 7 step-great grandchildren; her sister, Susan Burbank and her husband Mark of Southington; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6, from 5-7 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. A Graveside Service will take place on Friday, August 7 at 11:00 AM at Enfield Street Cemetery, Rt. 5, Enfield. SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS ARE REQUIRED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY. Memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation, www.als.org
