Jacqueline Bessette

Jacqueline (Gelinas) Bessette passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 23, 2020. She was 88 years old. Jackie was born in Woonsocket, RI where she met her loving husband Raymond. They moved to Connecticut and raised their family. Ray and Jackie celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on February 18, 2020. In addition to her husband, Jackie is survived by her three children, Ray and his wife, Denise of Cape Cod, MA; Karen DeOrio and her husband Pete of Enfield, CT and David and his wife, Sherry of Broad Brook, CT; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Jackie's family was the most important part of her life. She always ensured her family had everything they needed and that they were happy. A true matriarch, Jackie constantly led by example showing her children respect, trust, kindness and most of all love. Jackie was the very essence of love and compassion. She radiated happiness and was always thankful for everything she had. She enjoyed spending time and cooking for her family, watching Westerns on TV and always made sure the house was well stocked in Twizzlers and Werther's. The family would like to thank Sister Mary Alexandra and all of her friends that Jackie made at St. Joseph's Residence. We would also like to thank those people who took care of Jackie in her final days at Suffield House, Suffield, CT.



