Jacqueline Elizabeth "Jackie" (St. Peter) Birmingham, 82, of Tolland, CT, formerly of Manchester, CT passed away from dementia with family by her side on Sunday, November 15th, 2020. The beloved wife of Ralph Birmingham. Jackie was born on February 9th, 1938 in Enfield, Maine to the late Henry and Gertrude (Mackin) St. Peter of Lincoln, Maine. On June 17th, 1957, Ralph and Jackie were married. Ralph served in the United States Marines Corps from 1957-1960 and then accepted a job at Pratt and Whitney which led to them moving from Maine to Connecticut. Jackie stayed home to raise her children. She was employed by multiple nursing homes in the area and retired from Salmon Brook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Glastonbury, CT. Jackie loved working with the seniors and enjoyed visiting their rooms and delivering treats to all the residents! She got her driving license late in life, and her first car was a 2-door Subaru sports car. She enjoyed embroidery, knitting, crossword puzzles, camping, her beloved Scottish terriers over the years and being with her family. She will be remembered for her singing, dancing, amazing cleaning skills and contagious laugh. Jackie is survived by her husband Ralph and daughter Jerri DeBacco and husband Greg of Tolland, CT and son Glenn Birmingham and wife Diane of Vernon, CT. Jackie is survived by her sister Barbara Gillott and her husband Michael of Palm Coast, Florida and predeceased by her brother Richard and wife Leta St. Peter of Livermore Falls, Maine. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sabrina Salerno and husband Steven of Tolland, CT and William "Billy" DeBacco and fiancé Shannon Bay of South Windsor and great grandchildren Lawson and Taya Salerno. Jackie's family would like to express our gratitude to the amazing staff at Woodlake of Tolland and we thank you for treating her like family. A private memorial service will be held on January 7, 2021 at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home in Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family please visit www.holmeswatkins.com