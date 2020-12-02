Jacqueline (Parenteau) Bokun, 95, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Leo J. Bokun, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Lucien and Yvonne (Gagne) Parenteau, she was raised in Wilson where she graduated from the former John Fitch High School in 1943. Jackie worked for the former Fuller Brush Company where she met her husband Leo and after raising her children she was a teacher's aide in special education at the former Roger Wolcott School in Wilson for many years before her retirement. She was an avid golfer and played in a lady's group at Copper Hill Golf Course. She also bowled in a lady's league at the former Bradley Bowl. Jackie was active with the Windsor Seniors and especially enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her family. She leaves her daughter Andrea B. Wilson and her husband W. Randall of Narragansett, RI; grandchildren to whom she was Meme, Timothy and his wife Jamie of NH, Brian and his partner Wes of MA, and Bill and his wife Pam of RI; a great granddaughter Rita; and a sister Diana Phaneuf of South Windsor. Besides her husband she was predeceased by a daughter Nancy A. Bokun and sisters Bertha Bonk and Anita Sweet. Her family will receive friends Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Gabriel's Church, Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to either the American Cancer Society
or the Ronald McDonald House. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com