1/1
Jacqueline Bokun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline (Parenteau) Bokun, 95, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Leo J. Bokun, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Lucien and Yvonne (Gagne) Parenteau, she was raised in Wilson where she graduated from the former John Fitch High School in 1943. Jackie worked for the former Fuller Brush Company where she met her husband Leo and after raising her children she was a teacher's aide in special education at the former Roger Wolcott School in Wilson for many years before her retirement. She was an avid golfer and played in a lady's group at Copper Hill Golf Course. She also bowled in a lady's league at the former Bradley Bowl. Jackie was active with the Windsor Seniors and especially enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her family. She leaves her daughter Andrea B. Wilson and her husband W. Randall of Narragansett, RI; grandchildren to whom she was Meme, Timothy and his wife Jamie of NH, Brian and his partner Wes of MA, and Bill and his wife Pam of RI; a great granddaughter Rita; and a sister Diana Phaneuf of South Windsor. Besides her husband she was predeceased by a daughter Nancy A. Bokun and sisters Bertha Bonk and Anita Sweet. Her family will receive friends Monday, December 7, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Avenue, Windsor followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Gabriel's Church, Windsor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to either the American Cancer Society or the Ronald McDonald House. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St Damien of Molokai Parish-St. Gabriel's Church
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved