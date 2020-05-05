Jacqueline "Jackie" (Burke) Caulfield, 87, passed away at the McLean Health Center in Simsbury on April 28th from complications related to Alzheimer's disease. While Alzheimer's took her memory over time Jackie retained her sense of humor, love of life, passion for family and Irish determination throughout. Jackie was born on December 31, 1932 in Fairhaven, MA to George and Helen (Tucker) Burke and was raised in Fairhaven and Beverly. She graduated from Salem State Teachers College in 1952 and moved to New Britain, CT to teach elementary school which would change her life forever. Jackie met her future husband, Dick, through friends and they were married on January 17, 1958 until his passing in 2015. Dick and Jackie resided in Litchfield, CT for 41 of their 57 years together. Jackie left teaching to become the heart and soul of the family, raising 6 children. She worked tirelessly to create a loving home and to care for her husband and children. When her youngest required less attention, Jackie returned to school and received her Masters of Social Work degree from the University of Connecticut. She worked as the social worker for the town of Litchfield as well as a counselor at the Devereux Glenholme School in Washington CT. When not catering to the family, Jackie and Dick thoroughly enjoyed socializing with a large circle of friends by hosting extravagant parties which highlighted Jackie's cooking and entertaining skills, holding Bridge nights, traveling, playing tennis or golf and many varied interests. Jackie lived a full and active life and enjoyed attending UConn sporting events, gardening, and finding the perfect gift or deal while shopping. Jackie also had an unparalleled ability to get every bit of meat out of a lobster, enjoyed an occasional Jameson, and most importantly cherished the time spent with the family including their 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Dick Caulfield. In addition to her grandchildren and great grandchildren Jackie is survived by 3 daughters and 3 sons including Sandra Smith and husband Carl of Simsbury, CT; Stephen Caulfield and wife Ann of Simsbury, CT; David Caulfield and former wife Mia of Wethersfield, CT; Douglas Caulfield and wife Virginia of Lyme, NH; Jennifer Johnson and husband Marc of Morris, CT and Christina Caulfield and Glenn Torrey of Newington, CT. Jackie also came from a large family with a sister and 6 brothers. She was predeceased by her sister Jean Arnold and husband Bruce, her brothers Richard Burke and his ex-wife Jane, Frederick Burke and his wife Margaret, Donald Burke and his wife Nancy and ex-wife Priscilla, and David Burke. Jackie is survived by David's wife Linda, and two brothers John, and his wife Marie and Philip and his wife, Patricia. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private service at Thurston Rowe Funeral Home in Litchfield followed by burial for immediate family. A religious service will be held at St. Anthony's Church at a later date. In addition, the family would like to thank The Residence at Brookside in Simsbury, Arden Courts in Avon and for the last 2+ years the McLean Health Center for the attention, care and support provided to Jackie. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made in Jackie's honor to McLean at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/McLean or can be sent to McLean, 75 Great Pond Rd., Simsbury CT 06070. To send the family an online condolence, kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 5, 2020.