Jacqueline Dombroski, 84, of Woodstock Vly, CT, passed away peacefully on Feb 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Francis V. Dombroski & is survived by her daughters Pamela Dombroski & Ann Krischus of Woodstock Vly & her son Michael D. Dombroski & Jane Perry of Bristol, CT. Jackie worked at Travelers for years before her retirement. She so loved the nature filled surroundings of her home in Woodstock. She loved crafts & her gardens which later on were tenderly cared for by her neighbor Marge. Jackie also loved the numerous rescued cats she "adopted" , & caring for the birds that filled her yard. She & her late husband were both avid UCONN husky fans. Jackie also leaves behind her much loved cousins, (brothers & sister) Michael A., Gregory & Theodore (Ted) Demaio, & Debra Morin. Jackie was predeceased by her sister Barbara Butler of Virginia Beach, VA. & her especially loved aunt, Stella (Sandy) Demaio. A heartfelt thank you goes to Dr, Raja Fattaleh of Putnam, for his years of unending, loving care of Jackie. You always had a special place in Jackie's heart. Jackie's family would like to thank Dr. Fattaleh's office staff who showed much love & concern for Jackie and also the staff at Davis Place in Killingly, CT. At the request of Jacqueline, all services will be private & at the convenience of her family. Donations may be made in Jackie's memory to the Bungay Fire Brigade , 1256 Rt. 171 W. Woodstock, CT 06282., the ASPCA, or the . Share a memory at www.smithandwalkerfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2020
