Jacqueline E. Krupa, 90, of Windsor, beloved wife of Conrad J. Krupa, passed away at home on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born January 24, 1929 in Hartford, daughter of the late Walter J. Howe and Ann (Lafley) Howe. Jacqueline was a lifelong resident of Windsor. She graduated from John Fitch High School with the class of 1947. A couple years later she married her high school sweetheart Conrad, they would have been married 70 years later this year. She was employed 25 years at Pratt & Whitney before retiring. She was a lifelong member of the Windsor #2 Grange. In her free time, she loved to get lost in a romance novel, she enjoyed knitting and crocheting, but most of all she loved to travel, she and Conrad traveled together all over the world and the United States. Besides her husband Conrad, she is survived by six children, Valorie Bidwell of Enfield, Alan Krupa of Windsor, Wally Krupa of Windsor, Victoria Barber and her husband, Robert of Enfield, Nancy Willard of Greenville, TX; four grandsons, Ladd Gowen, Joseph Krupa, Michael Barber, David Stempinski; four great grandchildren, Alisa Barber, Payton Gowen, Kylie Gowen, Felix Albee. She was predeceased by a son Anthony Krupa. Her family will receive friends Thursday, July 4, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Funeral services will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 2, 2019
