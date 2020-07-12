Jacqueline Jones, 82, long-time resident of Wethersfield and teacher at Wethersfield High School, died May 23 of cancer in Hartford. Born and raised in Kokomo, Indiana, she was the daughter of Franklin Haven Jones and Jane Wilson Jones. Jackie attended public schools, graduating from Kokomo High School, where both her parents were on the faculty, at the top of her class. Matriculating to Pembroke College, the women's associate college of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Jackie earned an AB degree in Spanish and Hispanic Studies in 1959. In 1963, Brown awarded her a master's degree in Education and Spanish. Ten years later, while on sabbatical in Paris, Jackie received a master's degree in French and French Studies from Sorbonne University. Jackie began her teaching career at the prestigious, all-girls Lincoln School in Providence, later relocating to Greater Hartford where she taught Spanish in Wethersfield public school on the elementary and middle school levels before joining the faculty of Wethersfield High School in 1968. In 1985, the school system recognized Jackie's dedication and commitment to instructing, inspiring and guiding her students by naming her "Teacher of the Year". Jackie retired in 1998 after thirty-four years, but her passion for teaching led her to resume her career a few months later at Central Connecticut State University, where she held an adjunct professorship before finally retiring in 2005. In 1982, Jackie met Jorge "George" Pejoves, a native of Arequipa, Peru and accomplished visual artist employed as a craftsman at Aerospace Techniques in Middletown. For thirty-two years, they shared a committed, loving partnership until he passed in 2014. In retirement, Jackie remained busy and engaged with weekly studio classes with renowned local artist Delores Howard, and Spanish and French conversation groups at West Hartford Senior Center. She regularly attended events at Alliance Francaise de Hartford and Town and County Club, where as a member she helped organize book readings and art shows. Jackie was a long-time volunteer at the Wethersfield Historical Society, and sat on the board of the Brown Club of North-Central Connecticut. Jackie was predeceased by her parents and brother, Dr. Frederick Haven Jones of Indianapolis. She is survived by nephews Christopher Haven Jones of Indianapolis, Corey Alan Jones of Greenwood, Indiana, and Carlos and Jonathon Delgadillo of New Britain; nieces Patricia Trottier of Bristol and Veronica Greiner of South Windsor; several grandnephews; and Jorge's siblings Manolo Pejoves and Sara Pejoves of Arequipa, Peru. A celebration of Jackie's life is planned for a future date at Immanuel Congregational Church in Hartford. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that contributions to a charity or not-for-profit of the donor's choice be made in her memory.



