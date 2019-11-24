Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church)
601 Silas Deane Highway
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
Jacqueline L. Zawodniak Obituary
Jacqueline L. Zawodniak, 83, of Wethersfield, died at Hartford Hospital on Sunday, October 6, 2019 and is now reunited with her beloved husband of 61 years, Clement D. Zawodniak, P.E., who predeceased her this past February. Born in Torrington on April 21, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Antoinette (Ciriello) Falivene. Jackie leaves three sons and their wives: Chris and Margaret, Bruce and Bernadette, Brian and Ryley; six grandchildren: Sarah, Rebecca, Alex, Adrianna, Erik and Zoey, along with sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Paul Egliskis; brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Kathy Falivene and sister, Jeannette Bergonzi, plus many nieces, nephews and cousins. Jackie was a 1954 graduate of Torrington High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and editor of the school newspaper, The X-Ray. Jackie worked at Capitol Candy and Trinity College, from which she retired. She was an avid reader and bridge and mahjong player. She was a very observant person who loved to travel, eat at a variety of restaurants and always enjoyed chocolate. Jackie was a church prayer giver, a member of the Red Hat Society and a volunteer at the Bushnell. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday (December 21) at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations to a scholarship in Jacqueline's memory may be made to "THS Central Treasury" Attn: K. Boutin, Torrington High School, 50 Major Besse Drive, Torrington, CT 06790. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Jacqueline with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2019
