Jacqueline Lathrop
1938 - 2020
Jacqueline "Jackie" (Saucier) Lathrop of West Suffield, best friend and loving wife of 53 years of Richard Lathrop ended her 11 year journey with Frontotemporal Dementia on Friday, July 24th with her husband by her side. Born August 8, 1938 on the family farm in Wallagrass, Maine the youngest of the seven children of Cyprian and Demerise (Michaud) Saucier. She was a 1956 graduate of Brunswick Maine High School. Upon graduation, she moved to Connecticut and was employed as a secretary in the engineering department at Pratt & Whitney. On June 24, 1967 she married her husband Richard and in 1971 they moved to West Suffield where they raised their family. She loved the town of Suffield and served it as Assistant Town Clerk until her retirement. Jackie was a quiet, kind, and generous person who always put others needs ahead of hers. She was fun loving and loved to laugh and enjoy a good time. She enjoyed traveling, skiing, biking, volunteering at the Second Chance shop in Suffield and her annual vacations at Misquamicut Beach. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Suffield and was a faithful member of the church choir for 35 years. In addition to her husband, she leaves a son, Douglas of Arlington, Virginia, and his wife Angela, her cherished grandchildren, Barrett and Owen and a sister Millie Painchaud of Zephyrhills, Florida. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Susan Marie; also, her sisters, Rella Kral, Bernice Nadeau, Rita Baillargeon and brothers Bernard and Lionel. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all her dedicated and loving caregivers during her long illness. Funeral services and burial will be private at the request of her family. Memorial contributions can be made in Jackie's memory to Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078 and/or Alzheimer's Association, Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home in Suffield has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 30, 2020.
July 30, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
