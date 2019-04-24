Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Cavanaugh, the beloved wife of Michael Cavanaugh, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Jackie was born in Norwich, England on February 22, 1957. She was the daughter of Don Cloyd and Anne Beddow. Jackie was employed for many years at Smith Brothers Insurance Company, formerly known as The Carillo Insurance Company, where she served many local citizens who considered her family because of the personal care she gave to them. Above everything else, Jackie loved her family; her and Mike had a special marriage for over thirty-five years. They both enjoyed raising their family surrounded with food, friends, support, caring for animals, and lots of love. Jackie was known far and wide for her huge smile, infectious laugh, and even bigger heart. She never met a stranger, whether it be a human or an animal. She was the matriarch and rock for her family and everyone turned to her in times of need. She was an avid reader and loved to cook, clean, and care for everyone. As her mom always said, "Oh, how we laughed!" Nothing made her happier than to have her family gathered in her home around the kitchen, laughing and chatting. She'll be missed by so many friends that she met along the way, but especially by her beloved husband Michael, her daughters Alexis and Melissa, her grandson Christopher and nephew Jonathan, her sister Amy and her spouse Jeffrey, her sister Kathryn and her spouse Charles, her brother Robert and his spouse Francine, her stepdad Robert and his spouse Micki, her uncle and aunt Dean and Diane, her aunts Lita and Nettie, her many nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends. She was the boss of all of us and we loved every minute of it. Fly high Jackie, we will miss you every minute of every day, forever. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 10 am to 2 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral service for Jackie will be celebrated at 2 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Jackie's memory may be made to the ASPCA Foundation. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary