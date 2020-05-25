Jacqueline (Jackie) Marie Opeka, 76, of 1 Bittersweet Lane in Niantic, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at L&M Hospital in New London, CT. Born on May 25, 1943 in New Britain, CT, she was the youngest daughter of the late Umbert and Sadie (Gostin) Fiorillo. A long-time resident of Old Lyme, CT, Jackie was an active member of the community and passionate about volunteer work. She served the community in many capacities as President of the Mile Creek School PTO, Board Member of the Women's Exchange and Justice of the Peace. Jackie was a Modern-Day Renaissance Woman. Her generosity, enthusiasm and artistic talents were welcomed on many committees including, The Old Lyme Garden Club, Child and Family Services, The Florence Griswold Museum, The Old Lyme Art Association, and The Old Lyme Phoebe Griffin Noyes Library. Jackie enjoyed being physically active and was a member of the Lyme Shores Racquet Club and Black Hall Golf Club. She was a woman of faith and regularly attended services at Christ the King Church in Old Lyme, CT. An avid traveler, Jackie enjoyed trips to Europe, Mexico and Jamaica with her family and friends. Her adventurous spirit, curiosity, and ability to connect with foreigners made her a perfect travel companion. Jackie most loved being a stay-at-home mom and cherished her family. To her daughters, she was the best mother a child could ask for - attending every band concert, school play, sporting event and academic ceremony. She was a pillar of support and taught unconditional love, strength, joy, and authenticity. She exemplified kindness, grace, courage and integrity, and faced adversity with compassion and forgiveness. To her many friends, Jackie was known for her cheerful laugh, impeccable style, loyalty, and empathy. She was larger than life, never one to judge and always the first person on the dance floor. Jackie is survived by her daughters, Jennifer and Janel Opeka; her ex-husband and dear friend, John Opeka and his partner and friend, Nancy Post. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held by Pastor Joseph Ashe with interment at the Old Lyme cemetery. Arrangements are being made by the Fulton Theroux funeral home in Old Lyme, CT. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and updated service information. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Fund of Old Lyme, CT.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 25, 2020.