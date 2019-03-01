Home

Jacqueline M. Rock

Jacqueline M. Rock, 88, of Farmington, widow of William M. Rock, passed away surrounded by her family, Monday, February 25, 2019. Born June 6, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (O'Brien) Lennon. Prior to retiring, Jacqueline was employed for many years at New York Telephone and later Verizon. She relocated to Connecticut in 1992 to be near her grandchildren, but she was always a New Yorker at heart. To so many that knew her, she was the nicest person they ever met. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William G. and Carolyn D. Rock of Farmington, her grandchildren, Colleen T. Rock of Cambridge, MA and Daniel W. Rock of New Britain, her sister-in-law, Dolores Lennon of Fairfax, VA, her nephew, Kenneth Lennon and Suzanne Dixon of Burke, VA, and niece, Susan Lennon and Edward Reed of Vienna, VA. She was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Lennon.Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Sunday (Mar. 3) from 1:00-3:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be Monday (Mar. 4) at 9:15am followed by the Funeral Liturgy in the Church of St. Patrick, 110 Main St., Farmington at 10:00am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Queens, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 West Lafayette St., Baltimore, MD 21201. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 1, 2019
