1/1
Jacqueline M. Weisenberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jackie Weisenberg, 85, of Bloomfield, formerly of West Hartford, passed away on Sunday, October 25. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Frieda and Benjamin Markun and was the beloved sister of Geraldine Zablatsky and Sara Ellen Dean. Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Gerald Weisenberg, who she met on a blind date while attending Connecticut College. She will be greatly missed by her children Caryn Weisenberg, Linda Sheintop (David) and Marc Weisenberg (Sheryl) along with grandchildren Lauren and Jay Sheintop and Keith and Megan Weisenberg. Jackie's family and friends meant the world to her. A devoted sports fan, her favorite teams included the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and the UConn Huskies. Jackie was an avid reader and the consummate volunteer. She took great pleasure in helping others and held board positions for numerous golf associations and various organizations within the community. Jackie spent many years working at the Governor's Council of Voluntary Action and as Director of Volunteers at The Auxiliary of the Hebrew Home and Hospital. Services were held privately because of Covid-19. Memorial contributions may be made to The Auxiliary of the Hebrew Home and Hospital, 1 Abrahms Blvd, West Hartford, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved