Jackie Weisenberg, 85, of Bloomfield, formerly of West Hartford, passed away on Sunday, October 25. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts to Frieda and Benjamin Markun and was the beloved sister of Geraldine Zablatsky and Sara Ellen Dean. Jackie was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Gerald Weisenberg, who she met on a blind date while attending Connecticut College. She will be greatly missed by her children Caryn Weisenberg, Linda Sheintop (David) and Marc Weisenberg (Sheryl) along with grandchildren Lauren and Jay Sheintop and Keith and Megan Weisenberg. Jackie's family and friends meant the world to her. A devoted sports fan, her favorite teams included the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, Boston Celtics and the UConn Huskies. Jackie was an avid reader and the consummate volunteer. She took great pleasure in helping others and held board positions for numerous golf associations and various organizations within the community. Jackie spent many years working at the Governor's Council of Voluntary Action and as Director of Volunteers at The Auxiliary of the Hebrew Home and Hospital. Services were held privately because of Covid-19. Memorial contributions may be made to The Auxiliary of the Hebrew Home and Hospital, 1 Abrahms Blvd, West Hartford, CT.



