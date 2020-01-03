Hartford Courant Obituaries
1961 - 2019
Jacqueline Marie Benson Obituary
Jacqueline Marie Benson, 58, of Windsor and Warwick, RI, lost her battle to addiction after 25 years of sobriety on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Hartford on July 15, 1961, daughter of Anne (Keane) Riccio of Windsor and the late John J. Riccio, Jr., she was raised in Windsor and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1979. Jacqueline worked in the insurance industry in Hartford before moving to Rhode Island in the early 1990's. A very giving and gentle person, Jacqueline enjoyed volunteering at Working Wardrobes in Warwick, RI and loved helping her family and friends. She was very artistic and loved to draw and work on arts and crafts. Most recently, Jacqueline was in the process of returning to Connecticut to be closer to her family and loved ones. She will be missed by all. Besides her mother, she leaves a daughter, Kelsey Fitzsimmons and her husband Matthew of Windsor; a son, Kristor Benson of Windsor; her husband, Dean Benson; two sisters, Jennie "Gigi" Curley and her husband Dan and Anna Riccio and her husband Robert Zawasky all of Windsor; a brother, Sean Riccio and his wife Heather of Suffield; four grandchildren, Mia, Stella, and J.R. Fitzsimmons, and Ruby Keane Benson; her good friend, Bob Peavey of Warwick, RI; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Besides her father, she was predeceased by a son, Kyle Dean Benson. Her family will receive friends on Sunday, January 5, 12 Noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Today I Matter, P.O. Box 164, Ellington, CT 06029 or by visiting, www.todayimatter.org. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
